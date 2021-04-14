Cobra Golf introduces limited-edition Radspeed drivers with major-championship themes

Just in the time for the men’s major season, Cobra Golf is introducing a lineup of four limited-edition Radspeed driver colorways that sync with the four men’s major championships on the calendar.

The first driver, dubbed the Season Opener and with an Augusta-themed green and white color scheme (akin to the standard Radspeed), debuts with the Masters Tournament. The driver also features a Project X HZRDUS Smoke green small-batch shaft in an IP finish and a custom black-and-green Lamkin Crossline Connect grip.

The other three colorways, which go with the PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship, drop at the same time:

The Island Driver, an allusion to 2021 PGA Championship host Kiawah Island, has a light cobalt blue and white colorway, which plays on seersucker and the beach vistas in Charleston, S.C. The driver has a Project X HZRDUS RDX smoke shaft and a custom black-and-blue Lamkin Crossline Connect grip.

The Pars & Stripes Driver, inspired by the 2021 US Open, has a red, white and blue colorway and comes equipped with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke RDX Blue shaft in an IP finish and a custom black-and-red Lamkin Crossline Connect grip.

For The Open, Cobra has the Season Closer driver. It has an orange color scheme that is inspired by the sunsets over the sand dunes on Sandwich Bay at Royal St. George’s, home of the 149th Open. The driver has a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange shaft and a custom black and orange Lamkin Crossline Connect grip.

All four of the limited-edition driver colorways go for $550 each. They are available on the Radspeed and Radspeed xB models, in a variety of standard lofts.