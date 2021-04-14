Callaway Golf announces new Reva women's golf balls
Callaway Golf announces new Reva women’s golf balls

04/14/2021 at 11:16 am
Golf News Net


Callaway Golf has announced a new Reva line of women’s golf balls, designed to help women hit the golf ball higher and farther.

The Reva ball has a tri-blend ionomer cover that is designed to help female golfers who swing at more moderate swing speeds to make better contact with an oversized design (bigger than a standard golf ball, but still legal under the Rules of Golf).

The compression is lower for a soft feel, while the cover promotes a higher ball flight and to spin less off the face, meaning the ball goes farther and straighter.

The Callaway Golf Reva golf balls are available April 16 for $23 per dozen.

