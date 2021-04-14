Ben Hogan Golf introduces 2021 Precision Milled Forged putter line

Ben Hogan Golf has introduced a refresh of their 2019-released Precision Milled putter line, coming back in 2021 with the Precision Milled Forged putter line.

The two big takeaways in this release are that there’s a new fifth model, a mallet called the BHM02, and that three of the models are now available in a new Platinum Nickel finish.

New finish

The original lineup and the updates are crafted from 1025 carbon steel, which is forged and then milled. However, the original lineup was only available in a Diamond Black Metal finish, which looks great but isn’t for everyone. Now with the Platinum Nickel finish, the lineup can suit the eye of more players, particularly those looking for classic styling. The finish is available on the:

BHB01, a plumber’s neck blade with a 355-gram head and plenty of toe hang for an arcing stroke

BHB03, a true blade with a flow neck, featuring even more toe hang for the true open-close stroke

BHM01, a classic-styled mallet with a 370-gram head that’s face-balanced

New model

The BHM02 is the new model, and it’s a multi-material mallet. There’s a forged-milled aluminum face that’s attached to a forged-milled 304 stainless steel body for 370 grams of total head mass. The design moves the center of mass back, creating higher MOI and a more-forgiving head. It’s face-balanced with a double-bend shaft for a straight, back-and-through stroke.

On all of the models, the standard length is 35 inches but can be customized up or down 1.5 inches. Lie angle is set at 70 degrees in a stock order but can be changed up or down 2 degrees. There are four SuperStroke grips on offer.

All putters are available from Ben Hogan Golf’s website for $195 each in the DBM or Platinum Nickel finish.