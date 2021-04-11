Hideki Matsuyama's wife Mei Inui Matsuyama: Pictures, bio
Hideki Matsuyama's wife Mei Inui Matsuyama: Pictures, bio

04/11/2021 at 6:21 pm
Hideki Matsuyama is the 2021 Masters Tournament winner, becoming the first Japanese man to win a major in golf. Matsuyama’s wife, Mei Inui Matsuyama, has been a key part of his journey.

However, for years, people in golf didn’t even know that Mei Inui Matsuyama was Hideki Matsuyama’s wife. In fact, it was not until their daughter Kanna was born in 2017 that Matsuyama even told the world he was married in the first place.

A notoriously private person, Matsuyama said no one had bothered to ask him if he was married, so he didn’t feel the need to tell the world about her.

“No one really asked me if I was married, so I didn’t have to answer that question,” Matsuyama said.

