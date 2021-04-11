2021 RBC Heritage field: Players, rankings

The 2021 RBC Heritage field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
The RBC Heritage field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Lee Westwood and more.
This is set to be a 138-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first of three PGA Tour events played in South Carolina this year.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Six players will have to withdraw before an alternate is allowed in, as the 132-player field is oversubscribed with qualifiers.
The field will be playing for a $7.1 million purse, with 28 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 RBC Heritage field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Ryan Armour
- John Augenstein
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Sam Burns
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Cameron Davis
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Dylan Frittelli
- Jim Furyk
- Sergio Garcia
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Tommy Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Andrew Landry
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Graeme McDowell
- William McGirt
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Ryan Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Bryson Nimmer
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Carlos Ortiz
- C.T. Pan
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Ted Potter, Jr
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Webb Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Harold Varner III
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Lee Westwood
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Will Zalatoris
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2021 RBC Heritage field
- 1. Dustin Johnson
- 4. Collin Morikawa
- 5. Bryson DeChambeau
- 8. Tyrrell Hatton
- 9. Webb Simpson
- 15. Daniel Berger
- 16. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 17. Billy Horschel
- 18. Paul Casey
- 19. Sungjae Im
- 20. Lee Westwood
- 21. Harris English
- 24. Tommy Fleetwood
- 30. Cameron Smith
- 31. Abraham Ancer
- 34. Kevin Na
- 35. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 36. Kevin Kisner
- 40. Sergio Garcia
- 42. Matt Kuchar
- 43. Corey Conners
- 44. Shane Lowry
- 45. Robert MacIntyre
- 46. Will Zalatoris
- 47. Carlos Ortiz
- 48. Matt Wallace
- 49. Siwoo Kim
- 50. Brian Harman