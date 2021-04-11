2021 RBC Heritage field: Players, rankings

The 2021 RBC Heritage field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

The RBC Heritage field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Lee Westwood and more.

This is set to be a 138-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first of three PGA Tour events played in South Carolina this year.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Six players will have to withdraw before an alternate is allowed in, as the 132-player field is oversubscribed with qualifiers.

The field will be playing for a $7.1 million purse, with 28 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 RBC Heritage field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Ryan Armour

John Augenstein

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Sam Burns

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Cameron Davis

Bryson DeChambeau

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Dylan Frittelli

Jim Furyk

Sergio Garcia

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Tommy Gibson

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Branden Grace

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Andrew Landry

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Tom Lewis

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Graeme McDowell

William McGirt

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Ryan Moore

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Bryson Nimmer

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Carlos Ortiz

C.T. Pan

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Ted Potter, Jr

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Rodgers

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Chase Seiffert

Robby Shelton

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Harold Varner III

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Lee Westwood

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Will Zalatoris

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2021 RBC Heritage field