Why is Sandy Lyle wearing suspenders at the 2021 Masters?

If you tuned into the early coverage of the 2021 Masters and watched the online streams, then you were treated to a surprise: former Masters champion Sandy Lyle wearing suspenders at Augusta National Golf Club.

No belt. Just suspenders.

Get a look for yourself. And this is the second year in a row that Lyle has done this.

Matching the suspenders to the pants, hat and glove is next level stuff. pic.twitter.com/ztb9tB8wBj — Andy Johnson 🍳 (@the_woke_yolk) April 8, 2021

Lyle, who makes the Masters his only tournament golf on a worldwide stage, explained after his Thursday round in 2020 why he chose to wear suspenders.

“Well, it started off a few months ago,” he said. “I had my work trousers on and I had a lot of tools in my work trousers. And what happens with the weight, it almost starts to fall down and the shirt comes out.

“I have a big problem when I’m out on the golf course swinging the golf club: very long torso, shirt comes out. I’ve got rubber things inside here to stop the shirt coming out, and when I wear braces (suspenders), the shirt doesn’t come out, so that’s it.

“I don’t use it for a fashion parade; I do it because I am so fed up with my shirts coming out and coming down here and constantly having to tuck it in.”

Wearing suspenders on the golf course doesn’t violate any dress codes at Augusta National. There aren’t really rules around what needs to hold up your pants, just that they’re held up. Lyle’s shirt is tucked in, and he’s got pants on his person. That’s good enough for the Masters, so that’s good enough for us.

Somewhat ironically, play was suspended due to weather in the area not too long after Lyle made his way to Amen Corner.