LPGA Tour cancels 2021 Blue Bay LPGA, which will return to schedule in 2022

The LPGA Tour has announced the cancelation of the 2021 Blue Bay LPGA, a China-based event that was set to be the third and final tournament in the spring Asian swing.

The 2021 edition of the event was scheduled for May 13-16 at Hainan Island Resort in China. The LPGA’s decision to cancel was made in consultation with the China Golf Association, which handles golf events in China. The current travel restrictions and health concerns around the pandemic prompted the decision.

The LPGA will still hold two of its three originally intended tournaments in this Asian swing, with the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore from April 29 – May 2 followed by the Honda LPGA Thailand from May 6-9.

The Blue Bay LPGA was last played in 2018, when Mexico’s Gaby Lopez won. The event was not included in the 2019 schedule, and the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.