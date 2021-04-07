Augusta National and The Masters to feature in new EA Sports PGA Tour video game

For the first time in eight years, EA Sports is making a PGA Tour video game — and, once again, the game will feature Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters.

Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced Wednesday that the club would be featured in the new “EA Sports PGA Tour” title, with some proceeds from the game benefiting the Masters Tournament Foundation, which works to expand opportunities to play the game. As part of the game, there will be the Road to the Masters, which should open up a variety of gameplay options for players looking to win the green jacket in the first men’s major of the year.

When the new EA Sports PGA Tour was announced on March 29, the PGA Tour indicated the game would naturally feature its biggest events and competitions, too, with The Players Championship, Tour Championship and FedEx Cup figuring prominently into gameplay.

The game is currently in development, and a launch date has not officially been announced.

This new EA Sports game will be in direct competition with 2K Sports’ golf title. The current edition of the 2K Sports game, PGA Tour 2K21, features Justin Thomas, along with a variety of other PGA Tour players, in the game. The game also features a variety of PGA Tour courses and includes a journey to the PGA Tour from the Korn Ferry Tour. 2K Sports announced in March that they had signed a long-term deal with Tiger Woods for him to feature prominently in future editions of the game.

All of a sudden, golf gamers have two potentially great options available to them, both offering great benefits.