2021 Masters weather forecast shows high chance of mid-event thunderstorms at Augusta National

The 2021 Masters weather forecast looks to include the chance of a lot of rain falling at Augusta National Golf Club, particularly on Saturday.

The general weather forecast originally called for a chance of rain each day, but there will be the highest chances on Friday and Saturday. Rain is possible on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but it’s most likely for the middle two days of the tournament.

The important thing to note is the rain chances on Thursday and Sunday are rather low, and the rainfall may be scattered compared to the thunderstorms expected on Friday and Saturday.

2021 Masters updated weather forecast