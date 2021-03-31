2021 Valero Texas Open streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2021 Valero Texas Open features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on TPC San Antonio in the PGA Tour’s final, pre-Masters stop. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 Valero Texas Open online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC has its online streams for all five days of the tournament from TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

There will be 1444 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for a two-year PGA Tour exemption and win Valero Texas Open.

The first two days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing three hours of coverage each day. NBC Sports has afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with Golf Channel carrying early coverage each weekend day.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

All coverage is available through the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold.

2021 Valero Texas Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, April 1

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-4 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 5:15 a.m. – 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 1-4 p.m.

Friday, April 2

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-4 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 5:15 a.m. – 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

Golf Channel broadcast: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 12-3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 5:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, April 4