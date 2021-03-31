2021 ANA Inspiration betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 ANA Inspiration betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour major championship at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

The betting favorite this week is Inbee Park, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Jin Young Ko is on 10-to-1, while Hyo Joo Kim and Nelly Korda are each 11-to-1.

Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson are both at 12-to-1.

The ANA Inspiration is here, and that means the first major of 2021 is about set to be played at Mission Hills Country Club in the California desert. The ole Dinah Shore marks 50 years this year, and this is one of the LPGA majors where length is often an edge. Being able to putt on smaller, tricky greens is a key part of getting to Poppy’s Pond.

