2021 Masters Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Masters Tournament field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
The Masters Tournament field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, defending champion Dustin Johnson and more.
This is set to be a 89- or 90-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first men’s major of the year.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, played as the first men’s major of the year back in its traditional April slot.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, but a spot is held open for the winner of the Valero Texas Open.
There is not alternate list for the Masters, as the tournament is an invitational.
The field will be playing for a $11.5 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Masters Tournament field
- Abraham Ancer
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Dylan Frittelli
- Sergio Garcia
- Brian Gay
- Lanto Griffin
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Jim Herman
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Trevor Immelman
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Bernhard Langer
- Marc Leishman
- Joe Long
- Shane Lowry
- Sandy Lyle
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rory McIlroy
- Phil Mickelson
- Larry Mize
- Francesco Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastian Munoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ollie Osborne
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Victor Perez
- Ian Poulter
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Henrik Stenson
- Tyler Strafaci
- Robert Streb
- Hudson Swafford
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Ian Woosnam
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2021 Masters Tournament field
- 1. Dustin Johnson
- 2. Justin Thomas
- 3. Jon Rahm
- 4. Collin Morikawa
- 5. Bryson DeChambeau
- 6. Xander Schauffele
- 7. Patrick Reed
- 8. Tyrrell Hatton
- 9. Webb Simpson
- 10. Patrick Cantlay
- 11. Rory McIlroy
- 12. Brooks Koepka
- 13. Tony Finau
- 14. Viktor Hovland
- 15. Daniel Berger
- 16. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 17. Billy Horschel
- 18. Sungjae Im
- 19. Paul Casey
- 20. Lee Westwood
- 21. Harris English
- 22. Scottie Scheffler
- 23. Matthew Wolff
- 24. Tommy Fleetwood
- 25. Hideki Matsuyama
- 26. Ryan Palmer
- 27. Louis Oosthuizen
- 28. Joaquin Niemann
- 29. Adam Scott
- 30. Victor Perez
- 31. Abraham Ancer
- 32. Cameron Smith
- 33. Jason Kokrak
- 34. Kevin Na
- 35. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 36. Kevin Kisner
- 37. Max Homa
- 38. Marc Leishman
- 39. Justin Rose
- 40. Sergio Garcia
- 41. Corey Conners
- 42. Shane Lowry
- 43. Matt Kuchar
- 44. Robert MacIntyre
- 45. Will Zalatoris
- 46. Carlos Ortiz
- 47. Bernd Wiesberger
- 48. Jason Day
- 49. Brian Harman
- 50. Mackenzie Hughes