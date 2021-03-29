2021 Masters Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Masters Tournament field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The Masters Tournament field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, defending champion Dustin Johnson and more.

This is set to be a 89- or 90-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first men’s major of the year.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, played as the first men’s major of the year back in its traditional April slot.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, but a spot is held open for the winner of the Valero Texas Open.

There is not alternate list for the Masters, as the tournament is an invitational.

The field will be playing for a $11.5 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Masters Tournament field

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Dylan Frittelli

Sergio Garcia

Brian Gay

Lanto Griffin

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Jim Herman

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Trevor Immelman

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Bernhard Langer

Marc Leishman

Joe Long

Shane Lowry

Sandy Lyle

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Phil Mickelson

Larry Mize

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ollie Osborne

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Victor Perez

Ian Poulter

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Tyler Strafaci

Robert Streb

Hudson Swafford

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Ian Woosnam

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2021 Masters Tournament field