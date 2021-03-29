2021 IOA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 IOA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Sophie Hausmann, who prevailed by a three shots at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon in Beaumont, Calif.

Hausmann shot 10-under 206 to hold off Sophia Schubert, with the American finishing second along with Canadian Maude-Aimee Leblanc.

Gabriela Ruffels finished solo fourth on 6-under total, with six players finishing tied for fifth place.

Hausmann won the $22,500 winner’s share of the $150,000 purse.

IOA Championship recap notes

Hausmann takes the top spot in the Symetra Tour’s Race for the Card, with the top 10 money winners at the end of this season earning LPGA Tour status for the 2022 season.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 64 players getting through to the final round.

The Symetra Tour continues in two weeks with the Casino del Sol Golf Classic in Tucson, Ariz.

2021 IOA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

