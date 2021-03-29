2021 IOA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 IOA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Sophie Hausmann, who prevailed by a three shots at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon in Beaumont, Calif.
Hausmann shot 10-under 206 to hold off Sophia Schubert, with the American finishing second along with Canadian Maude-Aimee Leblanc.
Gabriela Ruffels finished solo fourth on 6-under total, with six players finishing tied for fifth place.
Hausmann won the $22,500 winner’s share of the $150,000 purse.
IOA Championship recap notes
Hausmann takes the top spot in the Symetra Tour’s Race for the Card, with the top 10 money winners at the end of this season earning LPGA Tour status for the 2022 season.
This week the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 64 players getting through to the final round.
The Symetra Tour continues in two weeks with the Casino del Sol Golf Classic in Tucson, Ariz.
2021 IOA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Sophie Hausmann
|-10
|68
|68
|70
|206
|$22,500
|T2
|Sophia Schubert
|-7
|69
|69
|71
|209
|$12,385
|T2
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|-7
|67
|70
|72
|209
|$12,385
|4
|Gabriela Ruffels
|-5
|68
|70
|73
|211
|$8,106
|T5
|Fatima Fernandez Cano
|-3
|73
|71
|69
|213
|$4,558
|T5
|Isi Gabsa
|-3
|72
|71
|70
|213
|$4,558
|T5
|Ruixin Liu
|-3
|70
|70
|73
|213
|$4,558
|T5
|Gemma Dryburgh
|-3
|71
|68
|74
|213
|$4,558
|T5
|Alison Lee
|-3
|69
|70
|74
|213
|$4,558
|T5
|Dottie Ardina
|-3
|68
|69
|76
|213
|$4,558
|T11
|Savannah Vilaubi
|-2
|72
|71
|71
|214
|$2,635
|T11
|Robyn Choi
|-2
|73
|69
|72
|214
|$2,635
|T11
|Karen Chung
|-2
|73
|68
|73
|214
|$2,635
|T11
|Linnea Johansson
|-2
|72
|69
|73
|214
|$2,635
|T11
|Amanda Doherty
|-2
|71
|70
|73
|214
|$2,635
|T11
|Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez
|-2
|71
|68
|75
|214
|$2,635
|T17
|Brittany Marchand
|-1
|72
|73
|70
|215
|$2,075
|T17
|Ana Belac
|-1
|73
|67
|75
|215
|$2,075
|T17
|Kris Tamulis
|-1
|71
|68
|76
|215
|$2,075
|T20
|Yae Eun Hong
|E
|74
|71
|71
|216
|$1,776
|T20
|Laura Wearn
|E
|71
|74
|71
|216
|$1,776
|T20
|Lauren Coughlin
|E
|72
|72
|72
|216
|$1,776
|T20
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|E
|72
|72
|72
|216
|$1,776
|T20
|Kendall Dye
|E
|73
|69
|74
|216
|$1,776
|T20
|Cindy Ha
|E
|69
|68
|79
|216
|$1,776
|T26
|Alice Hewson
|1
|74
|70
|73
|217
|$1,392
|T26
|Lee Lopez
|1
|73
|71
|73
|217
|$1,392
|T26
|Laetitia Beck
|1
|70
|74
|73
|217
|$1,392
|T26
|Moa Folke
|1
|76
|67
|74
|217
|$1,392
|T26
|Becca Huffer
|1
|72
|70
|75
|217
|$1,392
|T26
|Cheyenne Woods
|1
|71
|71
|75
|217
|$1,392
|T26
|Frida Kinhult
|1
|73
|68
|76
|217
|$1,392
|T26
|Jacqui Concolino
|1
|73
|66
|78
|217
|$1,392
|T34
|Esther Henseleit
|2
|76
|69
|73
|218
|$1,061
|T34
|Min-G Kim
|2
|72
|73
|73
|218
|$1,061
|T34
|Stephanie Na
|2
|74
|68
|76
|218
|$1,061
|T34
|Casey Danielson
|2
|73
|69
|76
|218
|$1,061
|T34
|Janie Jackson
|2
|72
|70
|76
|218
|$1,061
|T34
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|2
|70
|72
|76
|218
|$1,061
|T34
|Brianna Do
|2
|69
|72
|77
|218
|$1,061
|T41
|Lakareber Abe
|3
|74
|71
|74
|219
|$833
|T41
|Demi Runas
|3
|72
|72
|75
|219
|$833
|T41
|Elin Arvidsson
|3
|71
|73
|75
|219
|$833
|T41
|Nannette Hill
|3
|71
|71
|77
|219
|$833
|T41
|Janet Mao
|3
|70
|72
|77
|219
|$833
|T41
|Kendra Dalton
|3
|72
|69
|78
|219
|$833
|T41
|Celine Herbin
|3
|70
|70
|79
|219
|$833
|T48
|Kim Kaufman
|4
|73
|72
|75
|220
|$700
|T48
|Kyung Kim
|4
|74
|70
|76
|220
|$700
|T48
|Marissa Steen
|4
|74
|70
|76
|220
|$700
|T48
|Meghan MacLaren
|4
|71
|72
|77
|220
|$700
|T52
|Klara Spilkova
|5
|76
|69
|76
|221
|$648
|T52
|Peiyun Chien
|5
|73
|69
|79
|221
|$648
|54
|Lucy Li
|6
|74
|71
|77
|222
|$625
|T55
|Anne-Catherine Tanguay
|7
|74
|71
|78
|223
|$593
|T55
|Gigi Stoll
|7
|73
|72
|78
|223
|$593
|T55
|Regina Plasencia
|7
|72
|72
|79
|223
|$593
|T58
|Hexi Yuan
|8
|72
|72
|80
|224
|$547
|T58
|Rachel Rohanna
|8
|75
|68
|81
|224
|$547
|T58
|Katie Yoo
|8
|73
|69
|82
|224
|$547
|T61
|Alexandra Kaui
|9
|76
|69
|80
|225
|$516
|T61
|Julie Aime
|9
|74
|71
|80
|225
|$516
|T61
|Haylee Harford
|9
|71
|74
|80
|225
|$516
|64
|Maria Parra
|10
|70
|74
|82
|226
|$500