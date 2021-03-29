2021 IOA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 IOA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 IOA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Sophie Hausmann, who prevailed by a three shots at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon in Beaumont, Calif.

Hausmann shot 10-under 206 to hold off Sophia Schubert, with the American finishing second along with Canadian Maude-Aimee Leblanc.

Gabriela Ruffels finished solo fourth on 6-under total, with six players finishing tied for fifth place.

Hausmann won the $22,500 winner’s share of the $150,000 purse.

IOA Championship recap notes

Hausmann takes the top spot in the Symetra Tour’s Race for the Card, with the top 10 money winners at the end of this season earning LPGA Tour status for the 2022 season.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 64 players getting through to the final round.

The Symetra Tour continues in two weeks with the Casino del Sol Golf Classic in Tucson, Ariz.

2021 IOA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Sophie Hausmann -10 68 68 70 206 $22,500
T2 Sophia Schubert -7 69 69 71 209 $12,385
T2 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -7 67 70 72 209 $12,385
4 Gabriela Ruffels -5 68 70 73 211 $8,106
T5 Fatima Fernandez Cano -3 73 71 69 213 $4,558
T5 Isi Gabsa -3 72 71 70 213 $4,558
T5 Ruixin Liu -3 70 70 73 213 $4,558
T5 Gemma Dryburgh -3 71 68 74 213 $4,558
T5 Alison Lee -3 69 70 74 213 $4,558
T5 Dottie Ardina -3 68 69 76 213 $4,558
T11 Savannah Vilaubi -2 72 71 71 214 $2,635
T11 Robyn Choi -2 73 69 72 214 $2,635
T11 Karen Chung -2 73 68 73 214 $2,635
T11 Linnea Johansson -2 72 69 73 214 $2,635
T11 Amanda Doherty -2 71 70 73 214 $2,635
T11 Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez -2 71 68 75 214 $2,635
T17 Brittany Marchand -1 72 73 70 215 $2,075
T17 Ana Belac -1 73 67 75 215 $2,075
T17 Kris Tamulis -1 71 68 76 215 $2,075
T20 Yae Eun Hong E 74 71 71 216 $1,776
T20 Laura Wearn E 71 74 71 216 $1,776
T20 Lauren Coughlin E 72 72 72 216 $1,776
T20 Luna Sobron Galmes E 72 72 72 216 $1,776
T20 Kendall Dye E 73 69 74 216 $1,776
T20 Cindy Ha E 69 68 79 216 $1,776
T26 Alice Hewson 1 74 70 73 217 $1,392
T26 Lee Lopez 1 73 71 73 217 $1,392
T26 Laetitia Beck 1 70 74 73 217 $1,392
T26 Moa Folke 1 76 67 74 217 $1,392
T26 Becca Huffer 1 72 70 75 217 $1,392
T26 Cheyenne Woods 1 71 71 75 217 $1,392
T26 Frida Kinhult 1 73 68 76 217 $1,392
T26 Jacqui Concolino 1 73 66 78 217 $1,392
T34 Esther Henseleit 2 76 69 73 218 $1,061
T34 Min-G Kim 2 72 73 73 218 $1,061
T34 Stephanie Na 2 74 68 76 218 $1,061
T34 Casey Danielson 2 73 69 76 218 $1,061
T34 Janie Jackson 2 72 70 76 218 $1,061
T34 Bianca Pagdanganan 2 70 72 76 218 $1,061
T34 Brianna Do 2 69 72 77 218 $1,061
T41 Lakareber Abe 3 74 71 74 219 $833
T41 Demi Runas 3 72 72 75 219 $833
T41 Elin Arvidsson 3 71 73 75 219 $833
T41 Nannette Hill 3 71 71 77 219 $833
T41 Janet Mao 3 70 72 77 219 $833
T41 Kendra Dalton 3 72 69 78 219 $833
T41 Celine Herbin 3 70 70 79 219 $833
T48 Kim Kaufman 4 73 72 75 220 $700
T48 Kyung Kim 4 74 70 76 220 $700
T48 Marissa Steen 4 74 70 76 220 $700
T48 Meghan MacLaren 4 71 72 77 220 $700
T52 Klara Spilkova 5 76 69 76 221 $648
T52 Peiyun Chien 5 73 69 79 221 $648
54 Lucy Li 6 74 71 77 222 $625
T55 Anne-Catherine Tanguay 7 74 71 78 223 $593
T55 Gigi Stoll 7 73 72 78 223 $593
T55 Regina Plasencia 7 72 72 79 223 $593
T58 Hexi Yuan 8 72 72 80 224 $547
T58 Rachel Rohanna 8 75 68 81 224 $547
T58 Katie Yoo 8 73 69 82 224 $547
T61 Alexandra Kaui 9 76 69 80 225 $516
T61 Julie Aime 9 74 71 80 225 $516
T61 Haylee Harford 9 71 74 80 225 $516
64 Maria Parra 10 70 74 82 226 $500

