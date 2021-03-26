2021 Kenya Savannah Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel van Tonder, who prevailed in a playoff at Karen Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

Van Tonder defeated Jazz Janewattananond on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff, making birdie 3 on the 18th hole the third time around to earn his first European Tour title.

Both players finished regulation on 21-under 263, a shot better than Calum Hill and Sam Horsfield, who tied for third place.

van Tonder won the €145,500 winner’s share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Magical Kenya Open recap notes

van Tonder earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, with a lot of carryover from the first tournament in this two-event series.

There was a cut this week, with 73 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 4-under 138 or better.

van Tonder earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues in two weeks, with the Masters.

2021 Kenya Savannah Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

