2021 Kenya Savannah Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/26/2021
The 2021 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel van Tonder, who prevailed in a playoff at Karen Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

Van Tonder defeated Jazz Janewattananond on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff, making birdie 3 on the 18th hole the third time around to earn his first European Tour title.

Both players finished regulation on 21-under 263, a shot better than Calum Hill and Sam Horsfield, who tied for third place.

van Tonder won the €145,500 winner’s share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Magical Kenya Open recap notes

van Tonder earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, with a lot of carryover from the first tournament in this two-event series.

There was a cut this week, with 73 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 4-under 138 or better.

van Tonder earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues in two weeks, with the Masters.

2021 Kenya Savannah Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Daniel Van Tonder -21 65 64 70 64 263 €145,670
2 Jazz Janewattananond -21 66 68 65 64 263 €94,610
T3 Calum Hill -20 67 68 65 64 264 €49,081.50
T3 Sam Horsfield -20 66 68 66 64 264 €49,081.50
T5 David Drysdale -18 65 65 69 67 266 €33,933.70
T5 Jacques Kruyswijk -18 70 64 68 64 266 €33,933.70
T7 Victor Dubuisson -17 67 66 68 66 267 €22,955.80
T7 Joost Luiten -17 64 68 70 65 267 €22,955.80
T7 Matthias Schwab -17 66 70 66 65 267 €22,955.80
T10 Marcus Armitage -16 65 67 67 69 268 €16,254.18
T10 Nino Bertasio -16 67 70 68 63 268 €16,254.18
T10 Darren Fichardt -16 65 66 68 69 268 €16,254.18
T10 Darius Van Driel -16 70 62 69 67 268 €16,254.18
T14 Ashley Chesters -15 67 68 65 69 269 €12,757.98
T14 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño -15 66 66 68 69 269 €12,757.98
T14 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -15 70 67 67 65 269 €12,757.98
T14 Justin Harding -15 64 66 66 73 269 €12,757.98
T14 Masahiro Kawamura -15 67 64 71 67 269 €12,757.98
T14 Niklas Lemke -15 66 65 71 67 269 €12,757.98
T20 Alejandro Cañizares -14 64 71 67 68 270 €10,502.83
T20 Louis De Jager -14 71 65 64 70 270 €10,502.83
T20 Rhys Enoch -14 67 67 69 67 270 €10,502.83
T20 Kristoffer Reitan -14 69 65 65 71 270 €10,502.83
T20 Jayden Schaper -14 69 67 69 65 270 €10,502.83
T20 Lee Slattery -14 66 68 69 67 270 €10,502.83
T26 Liam Johnston -13 66 69 66 70 271 €9,467.45
T26 Sebastian Soderberg -13 68 67 70 66 271 €9,467.45
T28 Aaron Cockerill -12 69 68 64 71 272 €8,956.85
T28 James Morrison -12 70 65 66 71 272 €8,956.85
T30 Steven Brown -11 68 67 67 71 273 €7,690.99
T30 Romain Langasque -11 67 65 74 67 273 €7,690.99
T30 Ondrej Lieser -11 72 66 66 69 273 €7,690.99
T30 Aaron Rai -11 70 68 67 68 273 €7,690.99
T30 Lorenzo Scalise -11 70 66 70 67 273 €7,690.99
T30 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -11 66 69 70 68 273 €7,690.99
T30 Shubhankar Sharma -11 69 69 69 66 273 €7,690.99
T30 Toby Tree -11 67 71 64 71 273 €7,690.99
T38 Matthieu Pavon -10 66 71 66 71 274 €6,446.40
T38 Garrick Porteous -10 69 68 64 73 274 €6,446.40
T38 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -10 70 68 69 67 274 €6,446.40
T38 Dale Whitnell -10 70 67 73 64 274 €6,446.40
T42 Gaganjeet Bhullar -9 70 67 66 72 275 €5,595.40
T42 Scott Hend -9 66 70 72 67 275 €5,595.40
T42 Mathiam Keyser -9 65 70 69 71 275 €5,595.40
T42 Adrian Otaegui -9 68 70 67 70 275 €5,595.40
T42 Richie Ramsay -9 71 66 68 70 275 €5,595.40
T42 Scott Vincent -9 67 67 72 69 275 €5,595.40
T48 Maverick Antcliff -8 67 69 68 72 276 €4,347.27
T48 Wil Besseling -8 67 69 70 70 276 €4,347.27
T48 Julien Guerrier -8 70 64 70 72 276 €4,347.27
T48 David Howell -8 70 67 71 68 276 €4,347.27
T48 Maximilian Kieffer -8 68 69 68 71 276 €4,347.27
T48 Jack Senior -8 67 69 68 72 276 €4,347.27
T48 Cormac Sharvin -8 65 72 70 69 276 €4,347.27
T48 Clément Sordet -8 64 70 70 72 276 €4,347.27
T48 Lars Van Meijel -8 68 68 72 68 276 €4,347.27
T57 Lucas Bjerregaard -7 69 68 71 69 277 €3,510.45
T57 Jonathan Caldwell -7 65 68 70 74 277 €3,510.45
T57 Ben Evans -7 68 68 71 70 277 €3,510.45
T57 Sihwan Kim -7 68 70 71 68 277 €3,510.45
T57 David Wakhu -7 66 68 74 69 277 €3,510.45
T57 Daniel Young -7 73 65 69 70 277 €3,510.45
T63 Dave Coupland -6 70 68 70 70 278 €3,127.50
T63 Emilio Cuartero Blanco -6 66 70 71 71 278 €3,127.50
T63 Hurly Long -6 69 65 71 73 278 €3,127.50
66 Julian Suri -5 66 70 71 72 279 €2,957.30
T67 Jens Fahrbring -4 67 69 70 74 280 €2,829.65
T67 Ricardo Santos -4 68 68 72 72 280 €2,829.65
69 Søren Kjeldsen -2 74 64 68 76 282 €2,702
70 Martin Simonsen -1 70 68 72 73 283 €2,616.90
71 Daan Huizing E 68 70 75 71 284 €2,276.50
72 José-Filipe Lima 1 68 70 74 73 285 €2,273.50
73 Ross Mcgowan 4 65 71 77 75 288 €2,270.50

