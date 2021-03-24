2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on the PGA Tour stop in the Dominican Republic. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online streams for all four days of the tournament from Corales Golf Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

There will be 132 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for a two-year PGA Tour exemption and win Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing three hours of coverage each day.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold.

2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, March 25

Golf Channel broadcast: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Friday, March 26

Golf Channel broadcast: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-5 p.m.

Sunday, March 28