2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play marks the continuation of the PGA Tour’s 2020-2021 season, with the Tour playing the event this year at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel and NBC air five days of live golf action from Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

There will be five days of this tournament, with round-robin play for the first three days. Golf Channel airs the first three days of the tournament. NBC Sports airs Saturday and Sunday afternoon coverage.

The field includes Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm as part of a 64-player field seeking to win the PGA Tour’s 2020-2021 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Wednesday’s first round, Thursday’s second round and Friday’s third round, as well early coverage of Saturday and Sunday play. On the first day of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 12-6 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, NBC is on from 2-6 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. Eastern, with Golf Channel coming on at 10 a.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. NBC Sports coverage streams through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play TV times and schedule.

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern