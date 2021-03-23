Swag Golf acquires Ecktron Performance’s EP Headcovers to further up their game

Putter and headcover maker Swag Golf has announced it has acquired Ecktron Performance (EP Headcovers).

The acquisition is a natural fit. EP Headcovers has been making Swag Golf’s headcovers since the company’s 2018 launch. With EP Headcovers now focused on Swag Golf, Swag believes they will continue being out front in making high-quality headcovers.

“Our collectors have the most discerning eyes in the industry and demand premier products, so it was a no-brainer for us to acquire the foremost company in the business and bring manufacturing in house,” said Nick Venson, Swag Golf founder and CEO.

Ecktron Performance was founded in 2013 and is based in Buford, Ga.

“It was an easy commitment to make when deciding to work exclusively with Swag,” said Ecktron Performance president and CEO Justin Eckard. “They are the most exciting brand in golf and will be for the foreseeable future. We look forward to advancing the headcover industry one cover at a time.”

Swag sees the synergies of working in concert with EP Headcovers as allowing them to further their frontier position in the headcover game.

“In order to continue pushing the envelope creatively, this acquisition had to be made,” said Thomas Quinn, Swag Golf’s chief creative officer. “Being able to work closely with EP allows us to develop new manufacturing and design ideas in ways that wouldn’t have been available to us in the past.”

Ecktron Performance will continue producing headcovers for select country clubs and accounts.