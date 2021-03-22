2021 Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/22/2021 at 9:59 am
The 2021 Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ruixin Liu, who prevailed by a shot at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz.

Liu defeated Rose Zhang, the 17-year-old reigning US Women’s Amateur champion, on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff. Liu’s birdie 4 was good enough to secure the win after both players finished regulation at 17-under 271.

Zhang, who has committed to Stanford for college golf, was making her Symetra Tour debut. For Liu, it was her fourth-career win on the Symetra Tour.

Fatima Fernandez Cano, last year’s second-leading money winner, finished third, two shots out of the playoff.

Liu won the $30,000 winner’s share of the $200,000 purse.

Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic recap notes

Liu takes the top spot in the Symetra Tour’s Race for the Card, with the top 10 money winners at the end of this season earning LPGA Tour status for the 2022 season.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 61 players getting through to the weekend.

The Symetra Tour continues next week with the IOA Championship in Beaumont, Calif.

2021 Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ruixin Liu -17 66 69 67 69 271 $30,000
2 Rose Zhang (a) -17 70 69 66 66 271 $0
3 Fatima Fernandez Cano -15 69 68 66 70 273 $19,501
4 Haylee Harford -13 73 68 70 64 275 $14,204
5 Esther Henseleit -12 69 71 68 68 276 $11,036
T6 Sophia Schubert -11 70 74 68 65 277 $7,480
T6 Sophie Hausmann -11 70 72 68 67 277 $7,480
T6 Lauren Coughlin -11 68 67 73 69 277 $7,480
T6 Olivia Mehaffey (a) -11 69 64 71 73 277 $0
T10 Mina Harigae -9 68 75 70 66 279 $4,752
T10 Allie White -9 69 67 72 71 279 $4,752
T10 Karoline Stormo -9 72 66 69 72 279 $4,752
T10 Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez -9 70 72 64 73 279 $4,752
T14 Harang Lee -8 75 68 69 68 280 $3,682
T14 Nuria Iturrioz -8 70 73 67 70 280 $3,682
T14 Celine Herbin -8 65 70 69 76 280 $3,682
T17 Min-G Kim -7 73 70 69 69 281 $3,111
T17 Kendra Dalton -7 72 71 68 70 281 $3,111
T17 Marissa Steen -7 73 67 67 74 281 $3,111
T20 Kristin Coleman -6 71 72 68 71 282 $2,731
T20 Yan Liu -6 71 70 69 72 282 $2,731
T20 Kendall Dye -6 71 69 70 72 282 $2,731
T23 Isi Gabsa -5 72 70 71 70 283 $2,349
T23 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -5 71 72 69 71 283 $2,349
T23 Gigi Stoll -5 71 72 69 71 283 $2,349
T23 Elin Arvidsson -5 68 71 72 72 283 $2,349
T23 Rachel Rohanna -5 70 69 70 74 283 $2,349
T23 Jenny Coleman -5 70 70 68 75 283 $2,349
T29 Lucy Li -4 73 71 72 68 284 $1,906
T29 Alexandra Kaui -4 69 74 73 68 284 $1,906
T29 Vicky Hurst -4 70 73 72 69 284 $1,906
T29 Janie Jackson -4 74 69 71 70 284 $1,906
T29 Paula Reto -4 72 71 70 71 284 $1,906
T29 Amanda Doherty -4 69 72 71 72 284 $1,906
T35 Peiyun Chien -3 71 73 74 67 285 $1,591
T35 Jaclyn Lee -3 70 73 72 70 285 $1,591
T35 Allison Emrey -3 69 73 71 72 285 $1,591
T35 Robyn Choi -3 68 70 72 75 285 $1,591
T39 Morgane Metraux -2 70 72 76 68 286 $1,404
T39 Karen Chung -2 71 71 70 74 286 $1,404
T39 Hexi Yuan -2 71 72 67 76 286 $1,404
T42 Emily Kristine Pedersen -1 74 68 76 69 287 $1,288
T42 Brittany Marchand -1 69 74 70 74 287 $1,288
T44 Ashley Menne (a) E 76 67 74 71 288 $0
T44 Ana Belac E 72 71 74 71 288 $1,164
T44 Gemma Dryburgh E 73 70 72 73 288 $1,164
T44 Luna Sobron Galmes E 74 68 71 75 288 $1,164
T44 Sierra Brooks E 70 74 65 79 288 $1,164
T49 Nannette Hill 1 71 72 74 72 289 $1,029
T49 Kristy McPherson 1 70 73 71 75 289 $1,029
T49 Janet Mao 1 66 73 73 77 289 $1,029
T49 Laura Wearn 1 75 68 67 79 289 $1,029
53 Maria Parra 2 71 73 73 73 290 $950
T54 Anne-Catherine Tanguay 3 70 74 73 74 291 $908
T54 Amelia Lewis 3 71 73 71 76 291 $908
T54 Demi Runas 3 68 72 73 78 291 $908
57 Anna Redding 4 72 72 72 76 292 $865
T58 Malene Krolboll Hansen 5 71 73 75 74 293 $834
T58 Lilia Vu 5 70 70 76 77 293 $834
60 Katie Yoo 6 72 71 74 77 294 $802
61 Alejandra Llaneza 8 74 69 76 77 296 $781

