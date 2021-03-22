2021 Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ruixin Liu, who prevailed by a shot at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz.

Liu defeated Rose Zhang, the 17-year-old reigning US Women’s Amateur champion, on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff. Liu’s birdie 4 was good enough to secure the win after both players finished regulation at 17-under 271.

Zhang, who has committed to Stanford for college golf, was making her Symetra Tour debut. For Liu, it was her fourth-career win on the Symetra Tour.

Fatima Fernandez Cano, last year’s second-leading money winner, finished third, two shots out of the playoff.

Liu won the $30,000 winner’s share of the $200,000 purse.

Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic recap notes

Liu takes the top spot in the Symetra Tour’s Race for the Card, with the top 10 money winners at the end of this season earning LPGA Tour status for the 2022 season.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 61 players getting through to the weekend.

The Symetra Tour continues next week with the IOA Championship in Beaumont, Calif.

2021 Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

