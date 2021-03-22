2021 Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ruixin Liu, who prevailed by a shot at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz.
Liu defeated Rose Zhang, the 17-year-old reigning US Women’s Amateur champion, on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff. Liu’s birdie 4 was good enough to secure the win after both players finished regulation at 17-under 271.
Zhang, who has committed to Stanford for college golf, was making her Symetra Tour debut. For Liu, it was her fourth-career win on the Symetra Tour.
Fatima Fernandez Cano, last year’s second-leading money winner, finished third, two shots out of the playoff.
Liu won the $30,000 winner’s share of the $200,000 purse.
Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic recap notes
Liu takes the top spot in the Symetra Tour’s Race for the Card, with the top 10 money winners at the end of this season earning LPGA Tour status for the 2022 season.
This week the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 61 players getting through to the weekend.
The Symetra Tour continues next week with the IOA Championship in Beaumont, Calif.
2021 Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Ruixin Liu
|-17
|66
|69
|67
|69
|271
|$30,000
|2
|Rose Zhang (a)
|-17
|70
|69
|66
|66
|271
|$0
|3
|Fatima Fernandez Cano
|-15
|69
|68
|66
|70
|273
|$19,501
|4
|Haylee Harford
|-13
|73
|68
|70
|64
|275
|$14,204
|5
|Esther Henseleit
|-12
|69
|71
|68
|68
|276
|$11,036
|T6
|Sophia Schubert
|-11
|70
|74
|68
|65
|277
|$7,480
|T6
|Sophie Hausmann
|-11
|70
|72
|68
|67
|277
|$7,480
|T6
|Lauren Coughlin
|-11
|68
|67
|73
|69
|277
|$7,480
|T6
|Olivia Mehaffey (a)
|-11
|69
|64
|71
|73
|277
|$0
|T10
|Mina Harigae
|-9
|68
|75
|70
|66
|279
|$4,752
|T10
|Allie White
|-9
|69
|67
|72
|71
|279
|$4,752
|T10
|Karoline Stormo
|-9
|72
|66
|69
|72
|279
|$4,752
|T10
|Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez
|-9
|70
|72
|64
|73
|279
|$4,752
|T14
|Harang Lee
|-8
|75
|68
|69
|68
|280
|$3,682
|T14
|Nuria Iturrioz
|-8
|70
|73
|67
|70
|280
|$3,682
|T14
|Celine Herbin
|-8
|65
|70
|69
|76
|280
|$3,682
|T17
|Min-G Kim
|-7
|73
|70
|69
|69
|281
|$3,111
|T17
|Kendra Dalton
|-7
|72
|71
|68
|70
|281
|$3,111
|T17
|Marissa Steen
|-7
|73
|67
|67
|74
|281
|$3,111
|T20
|Kristin Coleman
|-6
|71
|72
|68
|71
|282
|$2,731
|T20
|Yan Liu
|-6
|71
|70
|69
|72
|282
|$2,731
|T20
|Kendall Dye
|-6
|71
|69
|70
|72
|282
|$2,731
|T23
|Isi Gabsa
|-5
|72
|70
|71
|70
|283
|$2,349
|T23
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|-5
|71
|72
|69
|71
|283
|$2,349
|T23
|Gigi Stoll
|-5
|71
|72
|69
|71
|283
|$2,349
|T23
|Elin Arvidsson
|-5
|68
|71
|72
|72
|283
|$2,349
|T23
|Rachel Rohanna
|-5
|70
|69
|70
|74
|283
|$2,349
|T23
|Jenny Coleman
|-5
|70
|70
|68
|75
|283
|$2,349
|T29
|Lucy Li
|-4
|73
|71
|72
|68
|284
|$1,906
|T29
|Alexandra Kaui
|-4
|69
|74
|73
|68
|284
|$1,906
|T29
|Vicky Hurst
|-4
|70
|73
|72
|69
|284
|$1,906
|T29
|Janie Jackson
|-4
|74
|69
|71
|70
|284
|$1,906
|T29
|Paula Reto
|-4
|72
|71
|70
|71
|284
|$1,906
|T29
|Amanda Doherty
|-4
|69
|72
|71
|72
|284
|$1,906
|T35
|Peiyun Chien
|-3
|71
|73
|74
|67
|285
|$1,591
|T35
|Jaclyn Lee
|-3
|70
|73
|72
|70
|285
|$1,591
|T35
|Allison Emrey
|-3
|69
|73
|71
|72
|285
|$1,591
|T35
|Robyn Choi
|-3
|68
|70
|72
|75
|285
|$1,591
|T39
|Morgane Metraux
|-2
|70
|72
|76
|68
|286
|$1,404
|T39
|Karen Chung
|-2
|71
|71
|70
|74
|286
|$1,404
|T39
|Hexi Yuan
|-2
|71
|72
|67
|76
|286
|$1,404
|T42
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-1
|74
|68
|76
|69
|287
|$1,288
|T42
|Brittany Marchand
|-1
|69
|74
|70
|74
|287
|$1,288
|T44
|Ashley Menne (a)
|E
|76
|67
|74
|71
|288
|$0
|T44
|Ana Belac
|E
|72
|71
|74
|71
|288
|$1,164
|T44
|Gemma Dryburgh
|E
|73
|70
|72
|73
|288
|$1,164
|T44
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|E
|74
|68
|71
|75
|288
|$1,164
|T44
|Sierra Brooks
|E
|70
|74
|65
|79
|288
|$1,164
|T49
|Nannette Hill
|1
|71
|72
|74
|72
|289
|$1,029
|T49
|Kristy McPherson
|1
|70
|73
|71
|75
|289
|$1,029
|T49
|Janet Mao
|1
|66
|73
|73
|77
|289
|$1,029
|T49
|Laura Wearn
|1
|75
|68
|67
|79
|289
|$1,029
|53
|Maria Parra
|2
|71
|73
|73
|73
|290
|$950
|T54
|Anne-Catherine Tanguay
|3
|70
|74
|73
|74
|291
|$908
|T54
|Amelia Lewis
|3
|71
|73
|71
|76
|291
|$908
|T54
|Demi Runas
|3
|68
|72
|73
|78
|291
|$908
|57
|Anna Redding
|4
|72
|72
|72
|76
|292
|$865
|T58
|Malene Krolboll Hansen
|5
|71
|73
|75
|74
|293
|$834
|T58
|Lilia Vu
|5
|70
|70
|76
|77
|293
|$834
|60
|Katie Yoo
|6
|72
|71
|74
|77
|294
|$802
|61
|Alejandra Llaneza
|8
|74
|69
|76
|77
|296
|$781