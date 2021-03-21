2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open purse is set for $600,000, with the winner’s share coming in at $108,000 — the standard 18 percent payout according to the Web.com Tour’s prize money distribution chart.

The Chitimacha Louisiana Open field is headed by the likes of Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Ruffels and more.

The event is played this year at Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club in Broussard, La.

This event runs from Thursday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Korn Ferry Tour points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field — in particular, the tournament winner.

This is the 2nd event of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour, with the delay in the 2021 calendar leading to a combined 2020-2021 season that will eventually determine 50 PGA Tour cards.

During the regular-season events, a player who wins on the Korn Ferry Tour earns 500 points.

The top 25 players at the end of the combined 2020-2021 regular season earn a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The winner of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open will also earn 14 Official World Golf Ranking points, boosting their world ranking.

1. $108,000

2. $54,000

3. $36,000

4. $27,000

5. $22,800

6. $20,700

7. $19,200

8. $17,700

9. $16,500

10. $15,300

11. $14,190

12. $13,200

13. $12,300

14. $11,400

15. $10,800

16. $10,200

17. $9,600

18. $9,000

19. $8,400

20. $7,800

21. $7,290

22. $6,810

23. $6,330

24. $5,850

25. $5,400

26. $5,118

27. $4,860

28. $4,620

29. $4,440

30. $4,260

31. $4,110

32. $3,990

33. $3,870

34. $3,750

35. $3,630

36. $3,510

37. $3,390

38. $3,270

39. $3,150

40. $3,090

41. $3,030

42. $2,970

43. $2,910

44. $2,850

45. $2,790

46. $2,730

47. $2,700

48. $2,670

49. $2,640

50. $2,610

51. $2,580

52. $2,556

53. $2,544

54. $2,532

55. $2,520

56. $2,508

57. $2,496

58. $2,484

59. $2,472

60. $2,460

61. $2,448

62. $2,436

63. $2,424

64. $2,412

65. $2,400

