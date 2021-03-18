Join us in May 2021 for the inaugural Golf News Net two-person championship!

Come play golf with us in May 2021!

I’m happy to announce the inaugural Golf News Net two-person championship, which will be played at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Ind., from May 9-12. We have 24 slots for this event, and at this time, only 6 slots are still available as of March 15.

Over three days and nights, we’ll have a great time at the resort, as well the iconic Pete Dye Course, host of the Senior PGA and Senior LPGA Championships, and the amazing Donald Ross Course, which hosted the 1924 PGA Championship and more recently the Symetra Tour’s Donald Ross Classic.

Five rounds of golf — three on the Ross, two on the Dye — are included in the package, which is $970 per person double occupancy or $1,200 per person single occupancy. You can sign up as a ready-made duo or as a single. If you sign up as a single, you have the option to be paired with one of the members of the Golf News Net team — Ryan Ballengee, Darin Bunch, Mitch Laurance, Matthew Laurance or Brian Oar — so there’s no need to worry about coming alone.

Our itinerary

Sunday, May 9:

Check-in, afternoon fun round at the Ross Course

Casual welcome with drinks and dinner available at the Ross clubhouse

Monday, May 10:

Morning fun round on the Dye Course

On your own for lunch at the Dye clubhouse

Afternoon competition round on the Dye Course

Optional group dinner on property at the resort

Optional general debauchery at night (casino, sportsbook, bars)

Tuesday, May 11:

Morning competition round on the Ross Course

On your own for lunch at the Ross clubhouse

Afternoon fun round on the Ross Course

Post-round awards ceremony and prizes

Optional group dinner on property at the resort

Optional general debauchery at night (casino, sportsbook, bars)

Wednesday, May 12:

Departures

The format

For the team championship, we have two rounds counting together to determine a winner, one on the Ross and one on the Dye. One round will be four ball, with 90 percent of handicaps used. One will be a shamble, with partners alternating on which holes they tee off.

For the fun rounds, we’ll do different formats to keep it light. One will be a random-draw scramble, with others to be determined. If you don’t want to play in these rounds or just play golf outside of the format or just hold a drink in your hand while you act like you’re playing golf, it’s all good.

What’s included

3 nights’ accommodations at French Lick Resort

2 rounds of golf on Dye Course

3 rounds of golf on Ross Course

What’s not included

Food and drinks; you’ll have your own tab like a normal hotel stay

$40 per person per round forecaddie fee on the Dye Course

Any money you spend at the resort outside of what’s included

How to sign up

If you’d like to sign up to play, please email Ryan Ballengee at ryan@thegolfnewsnet.com to indicate if you’re signing up as a single or a duo. If you’re signing up as a duo, please indicate the names of both players and a good email address for your partner.