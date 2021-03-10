How many balls went in the water at No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass and The Players?

The par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass and The Players Stadium Course is the most recognizable short hole in the world, and the thousands of fans that sit there each year during The Players Championship are there to see a bloodbath -- well, they want to see balls go in the water at the island (peninsula) green.

As it turns out, the weather plays a huge factor in how many balls go in the water on No. 17, with a cross-wind proving the most dastardly. As a result, the number of balls in the water at 17 ranges wildly by round and by year based on the conditions.

So far in the 2017 Players Championship, 46 balls have gone in the water in the first two rounds, including a contribution of three from Zac Blair in the second round. However, that's a low count compared to the 71 balls that went in the water in the first two rounds in 2007.

Here's a look at how many balls have gone in the water on No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass by round since 2003, when the Tour began keeping track using ShotLink.

How many balls in the water on No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass during The Players

Click header to sort