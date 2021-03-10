How many balls went in the water at No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass and The Players?
PGA Tour

How many balls went in the water at No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass and The Players?

03/10/2021 at 6:42 pm
Golf News Net


The par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass and The Players Stadium Course is the most recognizable short hole in the world, and the thousands of fans that sit there each year during The Players Championship are there to see a bloodbath -- well, they want to see balls go in the water at the island (peninsula) green.

As it turns out, the weather plays a huge factor in how many balls go in the water on No. 17, with a cross-wind proving the most dastardly. As a result, the number of balls in the water at 17 ranges wildly by round and by year based on the conditions.

So far in the 2017 Players Championship, 46 balls have gone in the water in the first two rounds, including a contribution of three from Zac Blair in the second round. However, that's a low count compared to the 71 balls that went in the water in the first two rounds in 2007.

Here's a look at how many balls have gone in the water on No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass by round since 2003, when the Tour began keeping track using ShotLink.

How many balls in the water on No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass during The Players

Click header to sort

YEAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOTAL
2019 14 6 8 17 45
2018 24 21 6 3 54
2017 19 29 10 11 69
2016 6 9 17 4 36
2015 21 16 3 5 45
2014 12 12 1 3 28
2013 15 9 7 13 44
2012 18 11 4 6 39
2011 12 14 8 6 40
2010 7 8 5 9 29
2009 16 6 4 6 32
2008 20 18 10 16 64
2007 50 21 10 12 93
2006 19 17 12 9 57
2005 7 8 25 28 68
2004 9 10 4 7 30
2003 6 10 3 10 29

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!