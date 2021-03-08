Phil Mickelson out of the world-ranking top 100 for the first time in 28 years

For 30 years, Phil Mickelson was a mainstay in the upper echelon of the Official World Golf Ranking. After winning his first PGA Tour event in Tucson in 1991 as an amateur, Mickelson started off his pro career already among the elite.

On Monday, however, Mickelson slipped out of the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in 28 years.

🚨🚨BREAKING@PhilMickelson drops out of the top 100 in the world for the first time ever! He spent a mind boggling total of 1425 weeks in the top 100! A record that will be there for a very, very long time! #OWGR 🕺 — Nosferatu (@VC606) March 7, 2021

All told, Mickelson spent 1,425 consecutive weeks in the top 100, based on OWGR follower and projection wizard @VC606 on Twitter. Mickelson first landed in the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Aug. 22, 1993, landing at 65th in the ranking. He began that year 145th in the world.

This week, Mickelson is 101st in the world ranking. Mickelson has struggled since last February, when he finished sole third as defending champion at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His last top-10 finish was in August 2020, when he finished runner up in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.