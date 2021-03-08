At Michael Jordan’s golf club, Grove XXIII, even the ice cubes pay tribute to His Airness

Michael Jordan, the basketball GOAT, owns his very own golf club in Florida, and it's called Grove XXIII, since he was No. 23 throughout most of his career. (Shoutout to Jay-Z on the "wearin' the 4-5" lyric.)

As it's told, Jordan had grown tired of the regulations and rules and culture of Medalist Golf Club in Jupiter. Jordan, a billionaire, decided he would just start his own club. He bought land, hired Bobby Weed to design a course, and then he invited some members.

Jordan's Grove XXIII apparently isn't the typical private club. His Airness has brought some unique amenities and technology to his club, including replacing the traditional beverage cart with drone delivery service.

But that doesn't mean there isn't a traditional bar and club room at Grove XXIII. There is, and some drinks there are served with a unique feature.

Former PGA champion Jimmy Walker shared a photo on Instagram of getting a whiskey on the rocks with a large, voluminous ice cube. That ice cube has the Air Jordan logo frozen on top of it.

There are some other unique aspects to Grove XXIII, including access to golf carts without a governor, meaning they can go up to 35 mph because that's really the max speed a cart can reach instead of the limits almost every golf club place on how fast you can go in a cart. Caddies ride on golf scooters so they can quickly jump ahead of golfers when needed and not slow up members who ride in carts while they walk.

Grove XXIII sounds increasingly like a playground for golfers who don't want a traditional country-club atmosphere.