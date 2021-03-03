Morgan Pressel joins Golf Channel coverage as on-course reporter and analyst

Morgan Pressel is joining Golf Channel's coverage team on an ongoing basis, starting with this week's LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala Golf Club in Florida.

The 2007 Kraft Nabisco Championship (now ANA Inspiration) winner will work as an on-course reporter and analyst during coverage of both LPGA and PGA Tour events. She will continue to compete on the LPGA Tour as well, meaning she won't work a full schedule. Among some of the event she will be covering, according the network, are the US Women’s Open, Amundi Evian Championship and Solheim Cup, as well the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic.

“I’m excited to join the NBC Sports and Golf Channel family in a greater capacity this year, alongside my competitive playing schedule on the LPGA Tour,” said Pressel in a release. “It is humbling for me that NBC has given me the opportunity to build on my experience in this area of our game and to learn from some of the best people in the business in the process. I can’t wait to get started.”

Pressel served as an on-course reporter during the LPGA's Volunteers of America Shootout in Texas this past fall. She has also been in the booth with Fox Sports, serving as an analyst during the 2019 US Senior Women's Open and during the network's digital US Open coverage.