Bridgestone Golf introduces new Lady Precept golf balls

Bridgestone is updating its long-running Lady Precept line with a new model geared toward players with moderate and slower swing speeds.

The new Lady Precept features a softer gradational core (that gets firmer the farther out from the center the material is) that is geared toward maximum energy transfer for more distance and a higher launch angle. It's also geared to be more forgiving on off-center hits.

“The heritage really started with the MC Lady in the late 90’s,” said Bridgestone Golf's Elliot Mellow. “The target audience for the Lady Precept is still the same, but the gradational core technology, design, and overall performance has improved significantly over the years.”

The Lady Precept is a two-piece ball, meant to deliver some pop in the bat at a lower price. These balls are available now for $20 per dozen in white and Optic Pink options.