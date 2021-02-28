2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Page 1 of 2

The 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession purse is set for $10.5 million, with 71 professional players who complete four rounds at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession prize pool is at $1,820,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,150,000.

The WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession field is headed by Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and more.

This tournament started with 72 players, and a 36-hole cut was not made this week. Matthew Wolff withdrew after the first round and receives $32,000 in unofficial money.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 550 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 74 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a decent field.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the 2021 Masters, the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 The Players Championship and the 2021 PGA Championship.

2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

1. $1,820,000

2. $1,150,000

3. $685,000

4. $515,000

5. $430,000

6. $362,000

7. $320,000

8. $280,000

9. $250,000

10. $225,000

11. $205,000

12. $189,000

13. $175,000

14. $165,000

15. $155,000

16. $147,000

17. $140,000

18. $133,000

19. $128,000

20. $123,000

21. $118,000

22. $113,000

23. $108,000

24. $103,000

25. $98,000

26. $93,000

27. $90,000

28. $87,000

29. $84,000

30. $81,000

31. $78,000

32. $75,000

33. $72,000

34. $69,000

35. $66,000

36. $63,000

37. $60,000

38. $58,000

39. $56,000

40. $54,000

41. $53,000

42. $52,000

43. $51,000

44. $50,000

45. $49,000

46. $48,000

47. $47,000

48. $46,000

49. $45,000

50. $44,000

51. $43,000

52. $42,000

53. $41,000

54. $40,000

55. $39,000

56. $38,000

57. $37,500

58. $37,000

59. $36,500

60. $36,000

61. $35,500

62. $35,000

63. $34,500

64. $34,000

65. $33,750

66. $33,500

67. $33,250

68. $33,000

69. $32,750

70. $32,500

71. $32,250

