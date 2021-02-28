2021 Gainbridge LPGA final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Gainbridge LPGA final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who earned her fourth-career LPGA win with a title at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

Korda earned a comfortable three-shot win over Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko, shooting 3-under 69 in the final round to post 16-under 272 and win the tournament for her first LPGA title on American soil.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko finished alone in fourth place on 11-under total.

Korda won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Gainbridge LPGA recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the second LPGA Tour event of the season, which was moved from Boca Raton this year to Orlando. With her sister winning the season-opening event, the Kordas become the second pair of sisters to win in consecutive tournaments on the LPGA Tour. Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam were the first, doing so in March 2000 in back-to-back events in Arizona.

This week, the cut was made at 2-over 146 or better, with 74 players finishing the tournament, including Annika Sorenstam, who made her first LPGA start since 2007.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala in Ocala, Fla.

2021 Gainbridge LPGA final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

