2021 Gainbridge LPGA final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
02/28/2021 at 6:34 pm
The 2021 Gainbridge LPGA final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who earned her fourth-career LPGA win with a title at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

Korda earned a comfortable three-shot win over Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko, shooting 3-under 69 in the final round to post 16-under 272 and win the tournament for her first LPGA title on American soil.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko finished alone in fourth place on 11-under total.

Korda won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Gainbridge LPGA recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the second LPGA Tour event of the season, which was moved from Boca Raton this year to Orlando. With her sister winning the season-opening event, the Kordas become the second pair of sisters to win in consecutive tournaments on the LPGA Tour. Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam were the first, doing so in March 2000 in back-to-back events in Arizona.

This week, the cut was made at 2-over 146 or better, with 74 players finishing the tournament, including Annika Sorenstam, who made her first LPGA start since 2007.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala in Ocala, Fla.

2021 Gainbridge LPGA final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nelly Korda -16 67 68 68 69 272 $300,000
T2 Lexi Thompson -13 71 68 68 68 275 $158,959
T2 Lydia Ko -13 65 69 72 69 275 $158,959
4 Jin Young Ko -11 68 72 66 71 277 $103,399
T5 Sarah Kemp -10 70 69 70 69 278 $75,659
T5 Patty Tavatanakit -10 69 69 66 74 278 $75,659
7 Angel Yin -9 72 69 65 73 279 $56,996
T8 Jenny Shin -8 71 70 71 68 280 $38,996
T8 Sophia Popov -8 70 70 70 70 280 $38,996
T8 Stacy Lewis -8 71 68 70 71 280 $38,996
T8 Ashleigh Buhai -8 71 67 71 71 280 $38,996
T8 Marissa Steen -8 69 71 68 72 280 $38,996
T8 In Gee Chun -8 69 68 71 72 280 $38,996
T8 Chella Choi -8 69 69 69 73 280 $38,996
15 Dani Holmqvist -7 74 67 71 69 281 $29,254
T16 Amy Yang -6 72 70 70 70 282 $25,220
T16 Yu Liu -6 73 72 66 71 282 $25,220
T16 Xiyu Lin -6 68 71 72 71 282 $25,220
T16 Leona Maguire -6 69 72 69 72 282 $25,220
T16 Brooke M. Henderson -6 71 69 68 74 282 $25,220
T21 Sarah Schmelzel -5 72 71 73 67 283 $21,588
T21 Georgia Hall -5 72 69 71 71 283 $21,588
T21 Jennifer Kupcho -5 68 71 70 74 283 $21,588
T24 Sei Young Kim -4 72 74 72 66 284 $17,870
T24 Annie Park -4 74 71 70 69 284 $17,870
T24 Lindsey Weaver -4 71 72 71 70 284 $17,870
T24 Anna Nordqvist -4 72 72 69 71 284 $17,870
T24 Brittany Lincicome -4 69 73 71 71 284 $17,870
T24 Amy Olson -4 70 69 74 71 284 $17,870
T24 Ryann O'Toole -4 68 68 77 71 284 $17,870
T31 Andrea Lee -3 70 74 70 71 285 $14,042
T31 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -3 67 74 72 72 285 $14,042
T31 Anne van Dam -3 73 72 67 73 285 $14,042
T31 Morgan Pressel -3 70 74 68 73 285 $14,042
T31 Jessica Korda -3 71 68 70 76 285 $14,042
T36 Eun-Hee Ji -2 75 70 71 70 286 $11,197
T36 Albane Valenzuela -2 71 73 70 72 286 $11,197
T36 Gabriela Ruffels -2 73 70 71 72 286 $11,197
T36 Cristie Kerr -2 70 72 71 73 286 $11,197
T36 Lauren Stephenson -2 71 73 68 74 286 $11,197
T36 Lindy Duncan -2 70 73 68 75 286 $11,197
T42 Brittany Altomare -1 73 68 74 72 287 $9,483
T42 Pajaree Anannarukarn -1 70 73 71 73 287 $9,483
T44 Caroline Masson E 74 70 73 71 288 $8,423
T44 Perrine Delacour E 73 72 71 72 288 $8,423
T44 Ssu-Chia Cheng E 74 72 69 73 288 $8,423
T44 Jennifer Song E 76 67 72 73 288 $8,423
T48 Aditi Ashok 1 74 71 74 70 289 $7,238
T48 Bronte Law 1 73 71 71 74 289 $7,238
T48 Nicole Broch Larsen 1 68 71 76 74 289 $7,238
T48 Megan Khang 1 68 75 70 76 289 $7,238
T52 Angela Stanford 2 73 72 72 73 290 $6,254
T52 Haeji Kang 2 73 72 71 74 290 $6,254
T52 Ally Ewing 2 72 72 72 74 290 $6,254
T52 Nasa Hataoka 2 70 72 74 74 290 $6,254
T52 Charley Hull 2 71 72 72 75 290 $6,254
T57 Linnea Strom 3 73 71 75 72 291 $5,131
T57 Yealimi Noh 3 72 71 74 74 291 $5,131
T57 Jeongeun Lee6 3 70 73 74 74 291 $5,131
T57 Mariah Stackhouse 3 70 73 74 74 291 $5,131
T57 Cheyenne Knight 3 73 70 73 75 291 $5,131
T57 Jasmine Suwannapura 3 70 73 72 76 291 $5,131
T57 Pernilla Lindberg 3 71 73 69 78 291 $5,131
T64 Kristen Gillman 4 75 71 75 71 292 $4,590
T64 Maria Fernanda Torres 4 73 72 71 76 292 $4,590
T66 Jeongeun Lee 5 76 70 75 72 293 $4,287
T66 Wei-Ling Hsu 5 75 70 76 72 293 $4,287
T66 Madelene Sagstrom 5 77 69 73 74 293 $4,287
T66 Carlota Ciganda 5 75 69 73 76 293 $4,287
T70 Dana Finkelstein 6 75 71 75 73 294 $4,011
T70 Jennifer Chang 6 72 72 76 74 294 $4,011
72 Jaye Marie Green 7 74 69 76 76 295 $3,933
73 Pornanong Phatlum 10 74 72 74 78 298 $3,883
74 Annika Sorenstam 13 75 71 79 76 301 $3,833

