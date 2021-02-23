Puma Golf offers a more exact fit with their Ignite Fasten8 golf shoes

Puma Golf is promising a better, more stable fit in their newest addition to their spikeless offerings, the Ignite Fasten8.

The Ignite Fasten8 features the eponymous Fasten8 fit system, which uses 8 webbing support straps that are integrated into the lacing system to provide an exact fit. The straps and secured underneath the foot, and when a user pulls the laces or tightens the DISC closure system (both are available in this shoe), the straps wrap and mold around the foot for an ideal fit.

The shoe features the company's Ignite foam in the midfoot, delivering energy back to the golfer after each step. There's also the Pwrcage, which is a TPU saddle that delivers midfoot stability, and Pwrframe, which is a TPU material placed in high-stress areas for stability at stress points on the foot.

The traction pattern on the shoes is similar to recent Puma offerings, with strategically placed nubs and shapes to provide grip. The midsole features Soleshield, a thin TPU film that makes cleaning the shoes easier.

The waterproof upper has a non-stretch, mesh construction in the forefoot that allows for breathability, while the Pro model features microfiber for a different, classically inspired look.

The Puma Golf Ignite Fasten8 is available in men's sizes from 7-14 in six colorways, as a laced model or using the DISC closure system, for $120. A women's model is available in sizes 5.5-12 in four colorways for $100. The Pro model, available in five colorways, is available for $120 as well. All of the shoes are available March 2.