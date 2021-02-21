2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Hayden Buckley, who prevailed in a three-man playoff at Lakewood National Golf Club's Commander Course in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
Buckley made a birdie 3 on the par-4 18th hole, the only hole of a sudden-death playoff including Dawson Armstrong and Taylor Montgomery.
All three players finished regulation at 13-under 271, with Billy Kennerly ending up a shot out of the playoff.
Buckley won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.
LECOM Suncoast Classic recap notes
Buckley earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2021-2021 season.
This week the cut was made at 3-under 139, with 67 players getting through to the weekend.
The Korn Ferry Tour resumes March 18-21 with the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Hayden Buckley
|-13
|68
|65
|68
|70
|271
|$108,000
|T2
|Taylor Montgomery
|-13
|66
|70
|68
|67
|271
|$45,000
|T2
|Dawson Armstrong
|-13
|66
|70
|68
|67
|271
|$45,000
|4
|Billy Kennerly
|-12
|66
|67
|68
|71
|272
|$27,000
|T5
|Daniel McCarthy
|-11
|64
|74
|67
|68
|273
|$21,750
|T5
|Brent Grant
|-11
|65
|66
|72
|70
|273
|$21,750
|T7
|Greyson Sigg
|-10
|69
|68
|70
|67
|274
|$17,175
|T7
|Rafael Campos
|-10
|70
|67
|68
|69
|274
|$17,175
|T7
|Lee Hodges
|-10
|68
|70
|66
|70
|274
|$17,175
|T7
|Anders Albertson
|-10
|68
|67
|68
|71
|274
|$17,175
|T11
|Chad Ramey
|-9
|66
|69
|71
|69
|275
|$13,230
|T11
|Brett Coletta
|-9
|63
|69
|73
|70
|275
|$13,230
|T11
|Steven Alker
|-9
|69
|68
|67
|71
|275
|$13,230
|T14
|Brandon Wu
|-8
|67
|69
|71
|69
|276
|$9,033
|T14
|Braden Thornberry
|-8
|69
|69
|69
|69
|276
|$9,033
|T14
|Albin Choi
|-8
|62
|76
|69
|69
|276
|$9,033
|T14
|Michael Gellerman
|-8
|65
|69
|72
|70
|276
|$9,033
|T14
|David Lingmerth
|-8
|67
|70
|69
|70
|276
|$9,033
|T14
|Roberto Diaz
|-8
|68
|68
|69
|71
|276
|$9,033
|T14
|Kevin Roy
|-8
|65
|71
|69
|71
|276
|$9,033
|T14
|Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
|-8
|66
|71
|68
|71
|276
|$9,033
|T14
|Ollie Schniederjans
|-8
|68
|67
|67
|74
|276
|$9,033
|T23
|Taylor Pendrith
|-7
|67
|68
|74
|68
|277
|$5,363
|T23
|Erik Barnes
|-7
|69
|68
|71
|69
|277
|$5,363
|T23
|David Lipsky
|-7
|65
|73
|68
|71
|277
|$5,363
|T23
|Derek Lamely
|-7
|70
|68
|67
|72
|277
|$5,363
|T23
|Zecheng Dou
|-7
|68
|68
|68
|73
|277
|$5,363
|T23
|Davis Riley
|-7
|69
|69
|66
|73
|277
|$5,363
|T29
|Austin Smotherman
|-6
|68
|67
|71
|72
|278
|$4,350
|T29
|KK Limbhasut
|-6
|68
|70
|68
|72
|278
|$4,350
|T31
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-5
|70
|67
|72
|70
|279
|$3,990
|T31
|Callum Tarren
|-5
|65
|73
|71
|70
|279
|$3,990
|T31
|Drew Weaver
|-5
|68
|68
|68
|75
|279
|$3,990
|T34
|Max Greyserman
|-4
|65
|71
|73
|71
|280
|$3,310
|T34
|Jimmy Stanger
|-4
|67
|70
|72
|71
|280
|$3,310
|T34
|Nick Hardy
|-4
|67
|70
|72
|71
|280
|$3,310
|T34
|Erik Compton
|-4
|69
|69
|70
|72
|280
|$3,310
|T34
|Adam Svensson
|-4
|66
|72
|70
|72
|280
|$3,310
|T34
|David Kocher
|-4
|72
|67
|68
|73
|280
|$3,310
|T34
|George Cunningham
|-4
|63
|73
|70
|74
|280
|$3,310
|T34
|Scott Langley
|-4
|67
|71
|68
|74
|280
|$3,310
|T34
|Matt Every
|-4
|66
|69
|70
|75
|280
|$3,310
|T43
|Paul D. Haley
|-3
|68
|69
|73
|71
|281
|$2,820
|T43
|Curtis Thompson
|-3
|70
|69
|71
|71
|281
|$2,820
|T43
|Paul Barjon
|-3
|67
|72
|68
|74
|281
|$2,820
|T43
|Brandon Harkins
|-3
|68
|68
|70
|75
|281
|$2,820
|T47
|Mike Miller
|-2
|71
|67
|77
|67
|282
|$2,604
|T47
|Mark Hensby
|-2
|65
|72
|74
|71
|282
|$2,604
|T47
|Brett Drewitt
|-2
|67
|72
|72
|71
|282
|$2,604
|T47
|Nick Voke
|-2
|69
|69
|72
|72
|282
|$2,604
|T47
|Chris Baker
|-2
|67
|70
|72
|73
|282
|$2,604
|T47
|Steve LeBrun
|-2
|68
|68
|72
|74
|282
|$2,604
|T47
|Tommy Gainey
|-2
|65
|73
|70
|74
|282
|$2,604
|T47
|Gregory Yates
|-2
|67
|67
|73
|75
|282
|$2,604
|T55
|Jamie Lovemark
|-1
|65
|69
|79
|70
|283
|$2,496
|T55
|Curtis Luck
|-1
|69
|70
|69
|75
|283
|$2,496
|T55
|Kyle Jones
|-1
|67
|72
|69
|75
|283
|$2,496
|T55
|Cameron Young
|-1
|65
|74
|69
|75
|283
|$2,496
|T55
|Augusto Nunez
|-1
|66
|73
|67
|77
|283
|$2,496
|T60
|T.J. Vogel
|E
|66
|70
|75
|73
|284
|$2,442
|T60
|Brady Schnell
|E
|66
|72
|71
|75
|284
|$2,442
|T60
|Alex Cejka
|E
|68
|70
|70
|76
|284
|$2,442
|T60
|Peter Uihlein
|E
|68
|66
|73
|77
|284
|$2,442
|64
|Mito Pereira
|1
|67
|70
|73
|75
|285
|$2,412
|T65
|Brian Campbell
|2
|66
|71
|73
|76
|286
|$2,394
|T65
|Nicolas Echavarria
|2
|67
|71
|71
|77
|286
|$2,394
|67
|Wes Roach
|4
|66
|71
|76
|75
|288
|$2,376