2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Hayden Buckley, who prevailed in a three-man playoff at Lakewood National Golf Club's Commander Course in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Buckley made a birdie 3 on the par-4 18th hole, the only hole of a sudden-death playoff including Dawson Armstrong and Taylor Montgomery.

All three players finished regulation at 13-under 271, with Billy Kennerly ending up a shot out of the playoff.

Buckley won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

LECOM Suncoast Classic recap notes

Buckley earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2021-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 139, with 67 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour resumes March 18-21 with the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

