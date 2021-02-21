2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

02/21/2021 at 7:45 pm
The 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Hayden Buckley, who prevailed in a three-man playoff at Lakewood National Golf Club's Commander Course in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Buckley made a birdie 3 on the par-4 18th hole, the only hole of a sudden-death playoff including Dawson Armstrong and Taylor Montgomery.

All three players finished regulation at 13-under 271, with Billy Kennerly ending up a shot out of the playoff.

Buckley won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

LECOM Suncoast Classic recap notes

Buckley earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2021-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 139, with 67 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour resumes March 18-21 with the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Hayden Buckley -13 68 65 68 70 271 $108,000
T2 Taylor Montgomery -13 66 70 68 67 271 $45,000
T2 Dawson Armstrong -13 66 70 68 67 271 $45,000
4 Billy Kennerly -12 66 67 68 71 272 $27,000
T5 Daniel McCarthy -11 64 74 67 68 273 $21,750
T5 Brent Grant -11 65 66 72 70 273 $21,750
T7 Greyson Sigg -10 69 68 70 67 274 $17,175
T7 Rafael Campos -10 70 67 68 69 274 $17,175
T7 Lee Hodges -10 68 70 66 70 274 $17,175
T7 Anders Albertson -10 68 67 68 71 274 $17,175
T11 Chad Ramey -9 66 69 71 69 275 $13,230
T11 Brett Coletta -9 63 69 73 70 275 $13,230
T11 Steven Alker -9 69 68 67 71 275 $13,230
T14 Brandon Wu -8 67 69 71 69 276 $9,033
T14 Braden Thornberry -8 69 69 69 69 276 $9,033
T14 Albin Choi -8 62 76 69 69 276 $9,033
T14 Michael Gellerman -8 65 69 72 70 276 $9,033
T14 David Lingmerth -8 67 70 69 70 276 $9,033
T14 Roberto Diaz -8 68 68 69 71 276 $9,033
T14 Kevin Roy -8 65 71 69 71 276 $9,033
T14 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez -8 66 71 68 71 276 $9,033
T14 Ollie Schniederjans -8 68 67 67 74 276 $9,033
T23 Taylor Pendrith -7 67 68 74 68 277 $5,363
T23 Erik Barnes -7 69 68 71 69 277 $5,363
T23 David Lipsky -7 65 73 68 71 277 $5,363
T23 Derek Lamely -7 70 68 67 72 277 $5,363
T23 Zecheng Dou -7 68 68 68 73 277 $5,363
T23 Davis Riley -7 69 69 66 73 277 $5,363
T29 Austin Smotherman -6 68 67 71 72 278 $4,350
T29 KK Limbhasut -6 68 70 68 72 278 $4,350
T31 Nicholas Lindheim -5 70 67 72 70 279 $3,990
T31 Callum Tarren -5 65 73 71 70 279 $3,990
T31 Drew Weaver -5 68 68 68 75 279 $3,990
T34 Max Greyserman -4 65 71 73 71 280 $3,310
T34 Jimmy Stanger -4 67 70 72 71 280 $3,310
T34 Nick Hardy -4 67 70 72 71 280 $3,310
T34 Erik Compton -4 69 69 70 72 280 $3,310
T34 Adam Svensson -4 66 72 70 72 280 $3,310
T34 David Kocher -4 72 67 68 73 280 $3,310
T34 George Cunningham -4 63 73 70 74 280 $3,310
T34 Scott Langley -4 67 71 68 74 280 $3,310
T34 Matt Every -4 66 69 70 75 280 $3,310
T43 Paul D. Haley -3 68 69 73 71 281 $2,820
T43 Curtis Thompson -3 70 69 71 71 281 $2,820
T43 Paul Barjon -3 67 72 68 74 281 $2,820
T43 Brandon Harkins -3 68 68 70 75 281 $2,820
T47 Mike Miller -2 71 67 77 67 282 $2,604
T47 Mark Hensby -2 65 72 74 71 282 $2,604
T47 Brett Drewitt -2 67 72 72 71 282 $2,604
T47 Nick Voke -2 69 69 72 72 282 $2,604
T47 Chris Baker -2 67 70 72 73 282 $2,604
T47 Steve LeBrun -2 68 68 72 74 282 $2,604
T47 Tommy Gainey -2 65 73 70 74 282 $2,604
T47 Gregory Yates -2 67 67 73 75 282 $2,604
T55 Jamie Lovemark -1 65 69 79 70 283 $2,496
T55 Curtis Luck -1 69 70 69 75 283 $2,496
T55 Kyle Jones -1 67 72 69 75 283 $2,496
T55 Cameron Young -1 65 74 69 75 283 $2,496
T55 Augusto Nunez -1 66 73 67 77 283 $2,496
T60 T.J. Vogel E 66 70 75 73 284 $2,442
T60 Brady Schnell E 66 72 71 75 284 $2,442
T60 Alex Cejka E 68 70 70 76 284 $2,442
T60 Peter Uihlein E 68 66 73 77 284 $2,442
64 Mito Pereira 1 67 70 73 75 285 $2,412
T65 Brian Campbell 2 66 71 73 76 286 $2,394
T65 Nicolas Echavarria 2 67 71 71 77 286 $2,394
67 Wes Roach 4 66 71 76 75 288 $2,376

