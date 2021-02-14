2021 The Genesis Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2021 The Genesis Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The Genesis Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 19th tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the seventh event in the 2021 portion of the 2020-2021 season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list will be determined based on results of the Monday college showcase.

The field will be playing for a $9.3 million purse, with 30 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 The Genesis Invitational field

Abraham Ancer

Ryan Armour

John Augenstein

Daniel Berger

Keegan Bradley

Wesley Bryan

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Cameron Davis

Bryson DeChambeau

Tyler Duncan

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Jim Furyk

Sergio Garcia

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Scott Harrington

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Tae Hoon Kim

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Marc Leishman

Luke List

Adam Long

Willie Mack III

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Andy Ogletree

Carlos Ortiz

C.T. Pan

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Rodgers

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Tyler Strafaci

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Cameron Tringale

Harold Varner III

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Will Zalatoris

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2021 The Genesis Invitational field