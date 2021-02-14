2021 The Genesis Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2021 The Genesis Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
The Genesis Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 19th tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the seventh event in the 2021 portion of the 2020-2021 season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list will be determined based on results of the Monday college showcase.
The field will be playing for a $9.3 million purse, with 30 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 The Genesis Invitational field
- Abraham Ancer
- Ryan Armour
- John Augenstein
- Daniel Berger
- Keegan Bradley
- Wesley Bryan
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Cameron Davis
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Tyler Duncan
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Jim Furyk
- Sergio Garcia
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Tae Hoon Kim
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Willie Mack III
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Francesco Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Andy Ogletree
- Carlos Ortiz
- C.T. Pan
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jordan Spieth
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Tyler Strafaci
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Cameron Tringale
- Harold Varner III
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Will Zalatoris
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2021 The Genesis Invitational field
- 1. Dustin Johnson
- 2. Jon Rahm
- 3. Justin Thomas
- 4. Xander Schauffele
- 6. Rory McIlroy
- 7. Collin Morikawa
- 9. Bryson DeChambeau
- 11. Patrick Cantlay
- 12. Brooks Koepka
- 13. Viktor Hovland
- 14. Tony Finau
- 15. Daniel Berger
- 18. Matthew Wolff
- 20. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 22. Adam Scott
- 23. Hideki Matsuyama
- 26. Kevin Na
- 27. Abraham Ancer
- 28. Joaquin Niemann
- 30. Cameron Smith
- 31. Jason Kokrak
- 32. Marc Leishman
- 34. Scottie Scheffler
- 40. Sergio Garcia
- 41. Gary Woodland
- 43. Matt Kuchar
- 45. Carlos Ortiz
- 46. Brendon Todd
- 49. Will Zalatoris
- 50. Bubba Watson