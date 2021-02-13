Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of the most beautiful golf courses in the United States. Approximately half of the holes on the golf course deliver views of the Pacific Ocean on some of the most stunning real estate in the world.

Not only is Pebble Beach Golf Links an incredible golf course that you can access -- for a hefty green fee -- but it is also home to three significant tournaments every year: the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour Champions' First Tee Open and the TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational.

Naturally, an idyllic setting hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Pebble Beach Golf Links is located.

Where is Pebble Beach Golf Links located?

Pebble Beach Golf Links is located, coincidentally, in a town called Pebble Beach, California. That doesn't really give a good idea of its location, but the eponymous town is located on the Monterey peninsula in northern California. Pebble Beach is about two hours south of San Francisco and 90 minutes south of San Jose, which is on the way from San Francisco.

Neighboring towns to Pebble Beach include Carmel-by-the-Sea, the city where Clint Eastwood was mayor.

Which airports are near Pebble Beach Golf Links?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Pebble Beach is San Francisco, the SFO airport is frequently where golfers who are staying at the resort will fly into before making the trek down the coastline. However, the nearest major city to Pebble Beach is actually San Jose, which is approximately 90 minutes north.

What other famous golf courses are near Pebble Beach Golf Links?

Pebble Beach Golf Links is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world. Cypress Point Club is one of the top 10 golf clubs on the planet, and the private club is just a six-minute drive from Pebble Beach.

The Pebble Beach Company, which owns the Pebble Beach Resort, also owns Spyglass Hill, which is played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and Spanish Bay, which is part of the resort, too. The private Monterey Peninsula Country Club is the third course in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and it's also a six-minute drive from Pebble Beach. On the public side, Pacific Grove Golf Links is 14 minutes away and offers incredible views at a substantially lower price point.