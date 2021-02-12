2021 Ladies European Tour schedule boasts 27 events, record prize money

The Ladies European Tour has never been stronger, and its 2021 schedule reflects the massive growth the circuit has experienced in just the last two years since joining forces with the LPGA.
The 2021 Ladies European Tour schedule has 27 events, consistent with the schedule announced for 2021 before the pandemic struck. In sum, the Ladies European Tour is playing for a record total of €19 million in prize money. The total season purse is a €2 million increase from last season's original plans and a €6 million increase from the 2019 schedule.
The Ladies European Tour has embraced global events, while trying to maintain a focus of the schedule in Europe, similar to the European Tour.
The schedule features a controversial team series sponsored by Saudi-backed Aramco. The Aramco Team Series comprise four events taking place in New York, London, Singapore and King Abdullah Economic City (in Saudi Arabia) with each tournament carrying a €830,000 prize fund. Similar Saudi involvement in the European Tour has drawn criticism.
In total, there are nine new events on the schedule, including the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed, which is co-sanctioned with the European Tour. It was intended to be played in 2020, but its debut was delayed by the pandemic.
The season-long points race, the Race to Costa del Sol, will award €250,000 between the top three finishers in the final rankings. The top-ranked player will receive an additional €125,000, with the second-highest finisher receiving €75,000 and third getting €50,000.
2021 Ladies European Tour schedule
- May 13-16 -- Investec South African Women’s Open, Westlake Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa -- €200,000
- May 27-29 (Saturday finish) -- Aramco Team Series-New York, TBC -- €830,000
- June 3-5 (Saturday finish) -- Jabra Ladies Open, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-Les-Bains, France -- €200,000
- June 10-13 -- Scandinavian Mixed, Vallda Golf And Country Club, Kungsbacka, Gothenburg, Sweden -- €1,000,000
- June 18-20 -- Gant Ladies Open, Aura Golf, Turku, Finland -- €200,000
- June 25-27 -- Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, Golf Club Beroun, Prague, Czech Republic -- €200,000
- June 30 - July 3 (Saturday finish) -- Big Green Egg Dutch Ladies Open, Rosendaelsche Golf Club, Arnhem, Netherlands -- €200,000
- July 8-10 (Saturday finish) -- Aramco Team Series-London, TBA -- €830,000
- July 15-18 -- Mediterranean Ladies Open, Club De Golf Terramar, Sitges Barcelona, Spain -- €250,000
- July 22-25 -- The Amundi Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-Les-Bains, France -- €3,735,000
- July 29 - Aug 1 -- Confirmed Event TBA, TBA -- €913,000
- Aug 2-8 -- Summer Olympics - Women's Individual, Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, Japan
- Aug 12-15 -- Ladies Scottish Open, TBA -- €1,245,000
- Aug 19 -22 -- AIG Women’s Open, Carnoustie Golf Links, Angus, Scotland -- €3,735,000
- Aug 26-29 -- Skaftö Open, Skäfto Golf Club, Fiskebäckskil, Sweden -- €300,000
- Sept 2-5 -- Creekhouse Ladies Open, Kristianstads Golf Club, Åhus, Sweden -- €400,000
- Sept 4-6 -- The Solheim Cup, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, USA -- N/A
- Sept 9-11 (Saturday finish) -- VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, Golfpark Holzhäusern, Ennetsee, Switzerland -- €200,000
- Sept 16-19 -- Lacoste Ladies Open De France, Golf Du Medoc-Chateaux Course, Le Pian-Medoc, France -- TBA
- TBA -- Ladies European Thailand Championship, TBA -- €300,000
- Sept 30-Oct 3 -- Hero Women’s Indian Open, DLF Golf And Country Club, Gurgaon, India -- €415,000
- Oct 7-9 (Saturday finish) -- Aramco Team Series-Singapore, TBA -- €830,000
- Oct 14-17 -- Magical Kenya Ladies Open, Vipingo Ridge, Vipingo, Kilifi County -- €300,000
- Oct 21-24 -- Lalla Meryem Cup, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Course) -- €450,000
- Oct 27-29 (Friday finish) -- Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Emirates Golf Club-Faldo Course, Dubai -- €260,000
- Nov 4-7 -- Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia -- €830,000
- Nov 10-12 (Friday finish) -- Aramco Team Series-Jeddah, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia -- €830,000
- TBA -- Potential Philippines Event TBC, TBA -- €300,000
- Nov 25-28 -- Andalucía Costa Del Sol Open De España, TBA -- €600,000