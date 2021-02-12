2021 Ladies European Tour schedule boasts 27 events, record prize money

The Ladies European Tour has never been stronger, and its 2021 schedule reflects the massive growth the circuit has experienced in just the last two years since joining forces with the LPGA.

The 2021 Ladies European Tour schedule has 27 events, consistent with the schedule announced for 2021 before the pandemic struck. In sum, the Ladies European Tour is playing for a record total of €19 million in prize money. The total season purse is a €2 million increase from last season's original plans and a €6 million increase from the 2019 schedule.

The Ladies European Tour has embraced global events, while trying to maintain a focus of the schedule in Europe, similar to the European Tour.

The schedule features a controversial team series sponsored by Saudi-backed Aramco. The Aramco Team Series comprise four events taking place in New York, London, Singapore and King Abdullah Economic City (in Saudi Arabia) with each tournament carrying a €830,000 prize fund. Similar Saudi involvement in the European Tour has drawn criticism.

In total, there are nine new events on the schedule, including the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed, which is co-sanctioned with the European Tour. It was intended to be played in 2020, but its debut was delayed by the pandemic.

The season-long points race, the Race to Costa del Sol, will award €250,000 between the top three finishers in the final rankings. The top-ranked player will receive an additional €125,000, with the second-highest finisher receiving €75,000 and third getting €50,000.

2021 Ladies European Tour schedule