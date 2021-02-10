2021 Symetra Tour schedule boasts 20 events, $3.8 million in prize money

The LPGA-owned Symetra Tour has never been stronger, and its 2021 schedule reflects the massive growth the developmental circuit has experienced in the last half-dozen years.

The 2021 Symetra Tour schedule has 20 events, consistent with the schedule announced for 2021 before the pandemic struck. In sum, the Symetra Tour is playing for a record total of $3.8 million in prize money. The total season purse is a $200,000 increase from last season's original plans, and the average purse for the 20 events is $190,000, which is the highest in the tour's history.

The Symetra Tour has come in on the level with the Ladies European Tour for its place on the ladder of the world's most important women's pro golf tours. Behind the Korean LPGA, perhaps it is the third-biggest women's tour in the world.

The schedule features 10 events on the schedule feature a purse of at least $200,000, marking a four-tournament increase from last year's planned schedule.

There are two new events on the schedule, including events the Circling Raven Championship from Aug. 28-30 in Worley, Idaho, at Circling Raven Golf Club, and the Copper Rock Championship at Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah from Sept. 3-5. Both new tournaments feature $200,000 purses.

Six tournaments are leaving the schedule:

Florida's Natural Charity Classic -- Country Club of Winter Haven, Winter Haven, Fla. -- $125,000

Brown Deer Park Golf Course, Milwaukee, Wis. -- $125,000

Windsor Golf Classic -- Windsor Golf Club, Windsor, Calif. -- $150,000

MIOA Invitational -- Atlanta National Golf Club, Milton, Ga. -- $150,000

Zimmer Biomet Championship -- Lake Course at Grand National, Auburn, Ala. -- $300,000

The CDPHP Open -- Capital Hills at Albany, Albany, N.Y. -- $150,000

However, seven existing tournaments on the schedule have purse increases for 2021.

The top 10 players on the season-ending Volvik Race for the Card money list earn 2022 LPGA Tour status. Nos. 11-35 on the list get into LPGA Q-Series without needing to advance through any stages of Q-School.

2021 Symetra Tour schedule