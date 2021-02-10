2021 Symetra Tour schedule boasts 20 events, $3.8 million in prize money

The LPGA-owned Symetra Tour has never been stronger, and its 2021 schedule reflects the massive growth the developmental circuit has experienced in the last half-dozen years.
The 2021 Symetra Tour schedule has 20 events, consistent with the schedule announced for 2021 before the pandemic struck. In sum, the Symetra Tour is playing for a record total of $3.8 million in prize money. The total season purse is a $200,000 increase from last season's original plans, and the average purse for the 20 events is $190,000, which is the highest in the tour's history.
The Symetra Tour has come in on the level with the Ladies European Tour for its place on the ladder of the world's most important women's pro golf tours. Behind the Korean LPGA, perhaps it is the third-biggest women's tour in the world.
The schedule features 10 events on the schedule feature a purse of at least $200,000, marking a four-tournament increase from last year's planned schedule.
There are two new events on the schedule, including events the Circling Raven Championship from Aug. 28-30 in Worley, Idaho, at Circling Raven Golf Club, and the Copper Rock Championship at Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah from Sept. 3-5. Both new tournaments feature $200,000 purses.
Six tournaments are leaving the schedule:
- Florida's Natural Charity Classic -- Country Club of Winter Haven, Winter Haven, Fla. -- $125,000
- Brown Deer Park Golf Course, Milwaukee, Wis. -- $125,000
- Windsor Golf Classic -- Windsor Golf Club, Windsor, Calif. -- $150,000
- MIOA Invitational -- Atlanta National Golf Club, Milton, Ga. -- $150,000
- Zimmer Biomet Championship -- Lake Course at Grand National, Auburn, Ala. -- $300,000
- The CDPHP Open -- Capital Hills at Albany, Albany, N.Y. -- $150,000
However, seven existing tournaments on the schedule have purse increases for 2021.
The top 10 players on the season-ending Volvik Race for the Card money list earn 2022 LPGA Tour status. Nos. 11-35 on the list get into LPGA Q-Series without needing to advance through any stages of Q-School.
2021 Symetra Tour schedule
- March 18-21 -- Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic -- Longbow Golf Club, Mesa, Ariz. -- $200,000
- March 26-28 -- IOA Championship -- Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon, Beaumont, Calif. -- $150,000
- March 18-21 -- Women's Golf Classic at Casino del Sol -- Sewailo Golf Club, Tucson, Ariz. -- $200,000
- April 22-24 (Saturday finish) -- Copper Rock Championship -- Copper Rock Golf Course, Hurricane, Utah -- $200,000
- April 30 - May 2 -- Garden City Chartiy Classic at Buffalo Dunes -- Buffalo Dunes Golf Club, Garden City, Kan. -- $175,000
- May 14-16 -- Symetra Classic -- River Run Country Club, Davidson, N.C. -- $175,000
- May 21-23 -- IOA Golf Classic -- Alaqua Country Club, Longwood, Fla. -- $175,000
- May 28-30 -- Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship -- El Campeon Golf Couse, Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. -- $200,000
- June 11-13 -- Island Resort Championship -- Sweetgrass Golf Club, Harris, Miss. -- $200,000
- June 25-27 -- Prasco Charity Championship -- TPC River's Bend, Cincinnati, Ohio -- $175,000
- July 8-10 (Saturday finish) -- Donald Ross Classic at French Lick Resort -- French Lick Resort (Ross Course), French Lick, Ind. -- $250,000 (+$25,000)
- July 15-18 -- Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic -- Brook Lea Country Club, Rochester, N.Y. -- $175,000
- July 23-25 -- Twin Bridges Championship -- Pinehaven Country Club, Guilderland, N.Y. -- $175,000
- Aug. 6-8 -- FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship -- Battle Creek Country Club, Battle Creek, Mich. -- $175,000
- Aug. 13-15 -- Four Winds Invitational -- Blackthorn Golf Club, South Bend, Ind. -- $200,000 (+$50,000)
- Aug. 27-29 -- Circling Raven Championship -- Circling Raven Golf Club, Worley, Idaho -- $200,000
- TBA -- $200,000
- Sept. 18-20 -- Guardian Championship -- Capitol Hill Golf Club, Prattville, Ala. -- $175,000
- Sept. 24-26 -- Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout -- Mystic Creek Golf Club, El Dorado, Ariz. -- $150,000
- Oct. 7-10 -- Symetra Tour Championship -- LPGA International (Jones Course), Daytona Beach, Fla. -- $250,000