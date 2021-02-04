Get a risk-free first bet up to $600 and $50 parlay insurance with BetMGM
02/04/2021 at 3:35 pm
Golf News Net


With the Big Game coming this Sunday, lots of people are looking for a safe, legal place to wager. Look no further than BetMGM, which is offering a big promotion through the weekend.

When you create an account and deposit at least $10, you can enjoy a risk-free bet of up to $600! (Bets paid back as credits.)

If you're into parlays, then BetMGM is going a step further, offering $50 in parlay insurance through Sunday. That means you can bet on this week's action in Phoenix, the game in Tampa, college basketball action and more -- all together -- with your best insured up to $50.

DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net may earn a commission if you sign up at BetMGM and place a wager.

Select your state below and set up your account now -- no promo code required!

About the author

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!