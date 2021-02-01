Amundi becomes title sponsor of The Evian Championship; purse to increase

One of the LPGA's five major championships has a new title sponsor. Amundi, a French asset management firm, will now have its name on The Evian Championship, making it The Amundi Evian Championship.

As part of this five-year deal, the Amundi Evian Championship will have a $500,000 boost to the prize fund, bringing it to $4.5 million. That purse puts it on level with the AIG Women's Open and closer to the US Women's Open, two of the other four LPGA majors.

While the new name might sound confusing, the Evian part of the name is about the region and club hosting the championship, as well as the water brand.

The 2021 Amundi Evian Championship will be played July 22-25 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France. This will mark the eighth playing of the event since it was elevated to major status in 2013. In the first six years, the event was played in September and plagued by weather and conditioning issues. The event moved to July in 2019.

The event was canceled last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the defending champion in Jin Young Ko, the 2019 winner.