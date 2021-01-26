Davis Love III named 2022 American Presidents Cup team captain

Davis Love III will captain an American side in an international team competition once again. The PGA Tour announced the 21-time PGA Tour winner will captain the 2022 US Presidents Cup team.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be named captain of the U.S. team for the 2022 Presidents Cup. My history with this event dating back to 1994 conjures up indelible memories of competition, camaraderie and sportsmanship, and I’m thrilled to be leading the top American players into Quail Hollow Club next September,” said Love. “The U.S. Team has been guided by some of the game’s all-time greats since 1994, and I will do my best to carry on that legacy as we look to retain the cup.”

Love played on six US Presidents Cup teams, including the inaugural event in 1994, compiling a 16-8-4 record in 28 matches.

Love has been an American Ryder Cup captain twice, losing once in 2012 at Medinah and winning once at Hazeltine National in 2016. He has been a part of the continuity of American captains and vice-captains in these team competitions, serving as an assistant captain and advisor since his runs as captain. He served as an assistant captain in the 2013, 2015 and 2017 Presidents Cups. Now, he'll step back into the captaincy in the PGA Tour-owned Presidents Cup, which has been moved to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., remains host.

Love, a North Carolina native, takes over from Tiger Woods, who was a successful player-captain in the 2019 edition of the event, played at Royal Melbourne in Australia. Woods chose not to continue in the role for this cycle.

Trevor Immelman, the 2008 Masters champion, has already been named the International team captain, succeeding Ernie Els.

The 2022 Presidents Cup will be played Sept. 22-25, 2022.