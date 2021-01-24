2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Champions Tour

2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

01/24/2021 at 9:35 am
Golf News Net


The 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard is headed by winner Darren Clarke, who picked up his second PGA Tour Champions win with a two-shot victory at Hualalai Golf Club in Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

Clarke closed with 6-under 30 on the back nine of the 54-hole tournament that finished on a Saturday. He pulled away from Retief Goosen to win on 21-under 195.

Goosen was a solid second place in the event, ending up two shots ahead of Jerry Kelly.

Clarke won the $310,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai recap notes

Clarke wins his second PGA Tour Champions title, following on from his win in the Timbertech Championship to make it back-to-back wins on the 50-plus circuit.

The money Clarke-- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule resumes Feb. 26, with the Cologuard Championship in Tucson, Ariz.

2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Darren Clarke -21 63 68 64 195 $310,000
2 Retief Goosen -19 62 71 64 197 $182,500
3 Jerry Kelly -17 64 67 68 199 $130,000
T4 Scott Parel -15 64 71 66 201 $90,000
T4 Kevin Sutherland -15 66 68 67 201 $90,000
T4 Fred Couples -15 71 63 67 201 $90,000
T7 Mike Weir -12 71 67 66 204 $65,000
T7 Gene Sauers -12 68 67 69 204 $65,000
T9 Scott McCarron -11 67 70 68 205 $52,500
T9 Jim Furyk -11 68 68 69 205 $52,500
T11 K.J. Choi -10 66 72 68 206 $38,600
T11 Ernie Els -10 69 69 68 206 $38,600
T11 David Toms -10 68 68 70 206 $38,600
T11 Brandt Jobe -10 68 67 71 206 $38,600
T11 Bernhard Langer -10 68 67 71 206 $38,600
16 Vijay Singh -9 70 70 67 207 $32,000
T17 Kenny Perry -7 70 71 68 209 $27,250
T17 Miguel Angel Jimenez -7 69 71 69 209 $27,250
T17 Mark O'Meara -7 70 70 69 209 $27,250
T17 Doug Barron -7 69 70 70 209 $27,250
T21 Stephen Ames -6 71 66 73 210 $23,500
T21 Shane Bertsch -6 69 67 74 210 $23,500
T23 Paul Broadhurst -5 74 71 66 211 $21,000
T23 Ken Tanigawa -5 72 71 68 211 $21,000
T23 Wes Short Jr. -5 68 72 71 211 $21,000
T26 Kirk Triplett -4 71 71 70 212 $18,500
T26 Colin Montgomerie -4 71 70 71 212 $18,500
T28 Jeff Sluman -2 71 72 71 214 $16,500
T28 Olin Browne -2 72 68 74 214 $16,500
T30 Davis Love III -1 70 74 71 215 $14,250
T30 Fred Funk -1 70 72 73 215 $14,250
T30 Rocco Mediate -1 74 69 72 215 $14,250
T30 John Daly -1 70 70 75 215 $14,250
T34 Jay Haas 1 74 74 69 217 $12,750
T34 Jeff Maggert 1 72 75 70 217 $12,750
T36 Corey Pavin 3 75 74 70 219 $11,500
T36 Sandy Lyle 3 77 70 72 219 $11,500
T36 Brett Quigley 3 73 69 77 219 $11,500
39 Tom Pernice Jr 4 72 72 76 220 $10,750
40 Larry Mize 5 74 76 71 221 $10,500
41 Tom Watson 9 78 75 72 225 $10,250
42 Hale Irwin 11 75 74 78 227 $10,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!