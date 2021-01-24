2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard is headed by winner Darren Clarke, who picked up his second PGA Tour Champions win with a two-shot victory at Hualalai Golf Club in Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

Clarke closed with 6-under 30 on the back nine of the 54-hole tournament that finished on a Saturday. He pulled away from Retief Goosen to win on 21-under 195.

Goosen was a solid second place in the event, ending up two shots ahead of Jerry Kelly.

Clarke won the $310,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai recap notes

Clarke wins his second PGA Tour Champions title, following on from his win in the Timbertech Championship to make it back-to-back wins on the 50-plus circuit.

The money Clarke-- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule resumes Feb. 26, with the Cologuard Championship in Tucson, Ariz.

2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

