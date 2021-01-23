When’s the last time an LPGA Tour player finished a whole tournament without a bogey or worse?

In a 72-hole golf tournament, players make a collection of scores that almost always include at least one dropped shot -- be that a bogey or worse.

It's hard enough to go through a single round of tournament golf without making a bogey or worse, much less going through an entire tournament. However, in the history of the LPGA Tour (at least dating back to 1992), a handful of players have managed to play an entire tournament bogey-free.

LPGA Tour player finished a whole tournament without a bogey or worse

The first player to complete a 72-hole LPGA Tour event without a bogey was Inbee Park, who won the 2015 HSBC Women's Champions in Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club.

Four years later, Jin Young Ko won the 2019 CP Women's Open at Magna Golf Club in Aurora, Ontario, Canada, without making a score of bogey or worse.

Four players since 1992 have won 54-hole events bogey-free:

Meg Mallon, 1998 Star Bank LPGA Classic in conjunction with The Children's Medical Center

Jackie Gallagher-Smith, 1999 Giant Eagle LPGA Classic

Annika Sorenstam, 2003 Mizuno Classic

Sun-Ju Ahn, 2015 TOTO Japan Classic

Longest streak of par or better in LPGA Tour history

The longest known streak of holes on the LPGA Tour without making a bogey or worse belongs to Jin Young Ko.

Jin Young Ko played 114 holes without a bogey. She played the final 34 holes of the AIG Women's British Open without a bogey, and then she won the 2019 Canadian Pacific Women's Open without making a single bogey. Ko then played the first eight holes of the Cambia Portland Classic bogey-free before missing a 3-foot par putt to extend the streak beyond 114 holes.