Shot Scope introduces the Pro L1 laser rangefinder to the US market

After a successful launch overseas, Shot Scope is bringing its first laser rangefinder to the American market with the launch of the Pro L1.

“This is an exciting time for our company,” said David Hunter, CEO, Shot Scope. “Following the successful launch of the PRO L1 in Europe, we are now introducing this innovation in the United States. While this is our first rangefinder product, golfers can expect what they have come to know from Shot Scope over the past number of years. They will get the ultimate in performance and accuracy, at an affordable cost. We are extremely proud of the technology in this rangefinder.”

The Pro L1 has a range of up to 875 yards and is designed to be lightweight and easy to use. It includes Advanced Slope Technology that the company says is accurate up to 3.6 inches (one-tenth of one yard). The slope-reading function can be toggled on and off for tournament play.

The unit features black and red optics, allowing golfers to pick a display that works better for them, including in different light situations. The unit vibrates when the target is hit, and the grip patches are designed to hold up in any golf conditions.

The Shot Scope Pro L1 includes a premium carrying case, lanyard, carry clip, cleaning cloth, replacement battery and a 12-month limited warranty for $200.