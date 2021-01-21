Ping G425 drivers, fairway woods and hybrids keep the focus on forgiveness

For Ping, they've found success in designing drivers that prioritize forgiveness. They keep pushing the envelope on moment of inertia, particularly with their Max models in recent memory.

However, they've also pushed two successive driver generations with three unique models -- the Max, geared to maximize MOI; the LST, a spin killer for better players and certain profiles; and the SFT, which is their slice-fixing head that still tries to preserve MOI.

For a third generation in a row, that's the Ping driver lineup.

With the G425, Ping is taking an iterative approach. The drivers are better than their predecessors, but this doesn't represent any kind of overhaul. As far as Ping is concerned, though, better is better.

A lot of what's in these three models is the same, though. The T9S+ forged face continues through, while the Ti-8-1-1 body still features a rib structure for acoustics and dialing in feel. Turbulators help reduce aerodynamic drag. All three drivers feature the 8-position adjustable hosel for that can change loft plus or minus 1.5 degrees and and lie angle up to 3 degrees flatter.

G425 driver

G425 Max

The Max model (9-, 10.5- and 12-degree heads) is the lead driver of the series, and this generation pushes MOI to the highest rating in company history. The G425 Max borrows from the G400 Max and G410 Plus.

The increase in MOI is thanks to a movable 26-gram tungsten weight, with the discretionary weight coming from improvements to the company's Dragonfly crown design. The weight track covers a smaller area compared to the G410 Plus, meaning there's less weight used up to create the track. That helps in design, creating less deferred potential MOI, while still offering three meaningful positions (draw, neutral, fade). With a combined MOI over 10,000, a golfer is going to benefit tremendously, making it much more likely the ball will stay in play and along the intended path.

G425 LST

The LST model (9- and 10.5-degree heads) has a more pear-shaped design and is actually only 445cc, compared to a more standard 460cc, max-sized head. It spins much less compared to the Max model -- some 500-700 rpm less -- and even less compared to the G410 LST, by about 200 rpm.

With a smaller head, the weight track features a 17-gram weight and three settings to dial in shot shape.

G425 SFT

The SFT model (10.5-degree head only) is for golfers who slice the heck out of the ball and need some engineered help to keep them in play. The SFT stands for Straight Flight Technology and has a fixed 23-gram tungsten back weight that shifts the center of gravity heelward to offer 25 yards of shot-shaping help compared to the Max. The driver also has a lighter swingweight to help golfers get closer to square at impact.

The stock shaft for all three models is the Ping Alta CB Slate 55, which offers even more in the way of forgiveness. There are a variety of stock shaft replacements, too. All three drivers retail for $540 each.

G425 fairway woods and hybrids

The story with the G425 fairway woods and hybrids is around consistency. Forgiveness is a piece of consistency, yes, but so too is a predictable launch pattern that a golfer can rely upon to set up their bag and their game for success.

In both the fairways and hybrids, a maraging steel Facewrap face extends back into the crown and sole to allow for more flexing and higher ball speeds that launch higher. Each face is designed with a curvature focusing on roll for spin performance, particularly low on the face. The design is meant to help get the ball enough up in the air and out downrange with enough spin to make those thin hits less bad.

Tungsten sole weights are used to dial in the MOI and CG position. The crown features a three-dot alignment system to give golfers the geometric center of the head and just a little offset for golfers who prefer to line up the ball there.

A tungsten sole weight strategically positioned in each club increases the MOI in the stainless steel heads for added forgiveness. On the crown, a new 3-dot alignment feature provides golfers a visual cue to address the ball to best match their eye.

On the fairway woods, there are three models -- Max, LST and SFT -- with the Max fitting the most golfers, having the most ball speed and highest MOI of the lot. The LST takes off about 200 rpm of spin, while the SFT offers a half-dozen yards of additional draw-bias curvature compared to the Max.

The Max is available in 14.5-, 17.5-, 20.5- and 23.5-degree heads. The LST is available in 14.5 degrees only. The SFT is available in 16-, 19- and 22-degree heads. The stock shaft is the PING Alta CB Slate 65, with a variety of other shafts available for no upcharge. They retail for $327.50 each.

The hybrids are available in 17-, 19-, 22-, 26-, 30- and 34-degree models. That's down to a 7-iron replacement if you want it. The stock shaft is the PING Alta CB Slate 70, with a variety of other shafts available for no upcharge. They retail for $292.50 each.