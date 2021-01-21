John Augenstein joins Wilson Golf staff as he makes pro debut at The American Express

John Augenstein is making his pro debut this week at the 2021 The American Express, and he's starting his journey with a multi-year deal to be part of the Wilson Golf staff.

Augenstein turned pro after being the 2019 US Amateur runner-up, reaching No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and being a four-time All-American at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee. Augenstein participated in the 2020 editions of the US Open and the Masters.

“We are excited to have a young, exciting and accomplished player like John join our Wilson team,” said Tim Clarke, Wilson Golf president. “As we build our presence and gain momentum at the highest level of golf, we are committed to partnering with the game’s next generation of superstars to provide them an opportunity to play some of the best equipment on the market to achieve success.”

Augenstein will play Staff Model Blades and Staff Model wedges and playing around with Wilson LABs prototype drivers and fairway woods.

“Getting to know the team at Wilson, it just felt like the right fit,” said Augenstein. “When I first started testing their equipment I was blown away at how great of an iron and wedge that they make. As classic of a look as you can get and the feel is incredible. I really love the equipment and I value the people that make it.”