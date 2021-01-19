Tiger Woods recovering after microdiscectomy surgery on back

Tiger Woods is recovering after undergoing a microdiscectomy procedure on his back.

A statement issued Jan. 19 from Woods' social accounts reads:

"Tiger has recently undergone a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching his nerve after experiencing discomfort following the PNC Championship. His doctors and their team have determined it to be successful and expect him to make a full recovery."

Tiger Woods' 2021 schedule is now changed as a result of the procedure. Woods will not play in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines or in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, a tournament which is run by his foundation and for which he serves as host.

"I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour," Woods said, according to the statement.

This is the fifth known back procedure Woods has undergone. He has previously undergone a pair of microdiscectomies and an undetailed follow-up to those surgeries, done in 2015.

Woods underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in August 2019.