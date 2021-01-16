2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions field is set with the announcement of field following the typical tournament entry deadline.
The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions field is headlined by Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson and many of the world's best players. There's a 25-player field, with the field pulled together based winners from the last two seasons.
This is the first tournament of the 2021 LPGA Tour season, and there will be a mixture of celebrities and professionals competing at the same time.
We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at Tranquilo Golf Club in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions field
- Celine Boutier
- In Gee Chun
- Cydney Clanton
- Austin Ernst
- Ally Ewing
- Georgia Hall
- Brooke Henderson
- M.J. Hur
- Danielle Kang
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jessica Korda
- Nelly Korda
- Bronte Law
- Stacy Lewis
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Gaby Lopez
- Annie Park
- Hee Young Park
- Sophia Popov
- Mel Reid
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Angela Stanford
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Lexi Thompson
Top 50 players in 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions field
- 4. Nelly Korda
- 5. Danielle Kang
- 6. Brooke M. Henderson
- 11. Lexi Thompson
- 23. Jessica Korda
- 24. Mi Jung Hur
- 26. Sophia Popov
- 27. Hee Jeong Lim
- 32. Austin Ernst
- 35. Ally Ewing
- 36. Stacy Lewis
- 38. Georgia Hall