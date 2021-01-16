2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions field is set with the announcement of field following the typical tournament entry deadline.

The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions field is headlined by Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson and many of the world's best players. There's a 25-player field, with the field pulled together based winners from the last two seasons.

This is the first tournament of the 2021 LPGA Tour season, and there will be a mixture of celebrities and professionals competing at the same time.

We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at Tranquilo Golf Club in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions field

Celine Boutier

In Gee Chun

Cydney Clanton

Austin Ernst

Ally Ewing

Georgia Hall

Brooke Henderson

M.J. Hur

Danielle Kang

Cheyenne Knight

Jessica Korda

Nelly Korda

Bronte Law

Stacy Lewis

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Gaby Lopez

Annie Park

Hee Young Park

Sophia Popov

Mel Reid

Madelene Sagstrom

Angela Stanford

Jasmine Suwannapura

Lexi Thompson

