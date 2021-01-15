Save big on shoes, apparel and more during FootJoy’s semi-annual sale

It's not too often that FootJoy brings out the big deals. Twice a year, in fact. Now is one of those two times.

FootJoy is running its semi-annual sale now through Jan. 28, and they're offering great prices on a variety of shoes, apparel and other items. This includes the 1857 collection, which is their high-end fashion, as well popular shoes, ranging from fancy to sporty and spiked or spikeless.

While FootJoy is known for their shoes, their polos, outerwear and gloves are excellent. With styles for men and women in this sale, you have to check it out!

DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in an affiliate program with FootJoy and may make a commission from sales generated by this content. We have full editorial control over our recommendations.