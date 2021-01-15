adidas celebrates 30 years of the Equipment line with new EQT collection

In 1991, adidas launched its Equipment range (EQT) with the idea that the line would be their best products for sports. Now, the company is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of that introductory release -- and the Badge of Sport logo -- with a special golf-related EQT collection of apparel and footwear.

The lineup focuses on adidas' long-term goal of ending plastic waste, using high-performance fabrics with sustainable materials.

“The EQT Collection gave us the opportunity to be sportier and further enhance our branding in specific areas of our product range, ultimately spicing up our product offerings,” said Shaun Madigan, global apparel director, adidas Golf. “The introduction of the Badge of Sport logo back in the early nineties was a statement from the brand, showing which equipment was sport focused and made purely for the athlete.”

The EQT collection features pieces for both men and women, with a modern, progressive look that adidas Golf has been leading with the last several years. The Two-Tone Mesh Polo provides an updated take on a print polo to offer increased mobility. The EQT Crew features a mock-collar construction with three-stripes patterned branding. There's sleeveless Equipment polo designed specifically for women, while the men’s Equipment pique zipper polo, quarter-zip sweatshirt and women’s Equipment short-sleeve polo complete the collection that's guided by form following function.

On the shoe side, the EQT and EQT SPKL (spikeless) footwear both utilize Boost cushioning for comfort and energy return, while a Primegreen upper continues moving forward away from plastic waste.

The EQT Collection will be available on adidas.com on Jan. 11.