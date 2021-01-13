Second-annual Gainbridge LPGA to Orlando’s Lake Nona

The second edition of the Gainbridge LPGA will be played at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Fla., from Feb. 25-28, 2021.

“We are thrilled to bring the LPGA Tour to Lake Nona Golf & Country Club for the second event of our record-breaking 2021 season,” said Ricki Lasky, the LPGA’s Chief Tournament Business Officer. “Lake Nona will be a top-quality, competitive test for the world’s best professional golfers, and we’re excited to showcase their abilities in Orlando come February on a global stage.”

This is the second LPGA Tour event to be held at Lake Nona, as it hosted the inaugural Solheim Cup matches in 1990. The Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course has also served as the host venue for the 1993 World Cup of Golf, the Tavistock Cup, U.S. Open qualifiers and numerous other tournaments.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome back the LPGA and the top women golfers in the world to our championship course at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club,” said Rasesh Thakkar, Senior Managing Director of Tavistock Group. “We love the global vision of the LPGA and its athletes who inspire and empower people from all walks of life, even beyond the game of golf.”

The Gainbridge LPGA will be the second of five events in Florida during the 2021 season, which starts in January with the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in the Orlando area. At the inaugural Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Madelene Sagstrom earned a one-stroke victory over Nasa Hataoka.