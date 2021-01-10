Tiger Woods HBO documentary streaming schedule: How to watch ‘Tiger’ on HBO Max

The Tiger Woods HBO documentary titled "Tiger" is a two-part film which seeks to tell the story of Tiger Woods the golfer, the son, the fallen man and then his comeback. With online streams from HBO and HBO Max in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss the film.

You can watch the Tiger Woods documentary "Tiger" online starting on Sunday, Jan. 10, in the United States, as the first of two episodes premieres. The documentary film premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on both HBO and HBO Max.

The second episode airs on Jan. 17, also premiering at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO and HBO Max.

On-demand viewing of each episode of the Tiger Woods documentary will be available on Jan. 11 and Jan. 18, respectively.

If you're looking to stream the Tiger Woods documentary "Tiger" without signing up for HBO, you can sign up for HBO Max. If you're an HBO subscriber already, you can likely get free access to the HBO Max platform to stream the show live or on-demand.

Sunday, Jan. 10

HBO broadcast: 9-10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17