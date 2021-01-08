Rickie Fowler 2021 schedule: When will he play next?

Rickie Fowler's 2021 schedule begins in California, playing in the Farmers Insurance Open to start the year.

We'll then see Fowler play in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he won in 2019. He'll then make his way to Florida.

During the Florida Swing, Fowler is likely to play in The Honda Classic and Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. He should play in The Players and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Fowler will be in at least three of four major championships and two of the World Golf Championships in 2021, including the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. However, his place in these events is not assured.

He's a winner of the Wells Fargo Championship, and he should be in the Memorial Tournament. He should play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Then, if all goes well, we should see Fowler in at least two of three FedEx Cup playoff events and potentially representing the United States in the 2021 Ryder Cup.

In the fall, we can expect Fowler to potentially play in the Mayakoba Golf Classic, with a potential stop at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas to end the year, assuming he qualifies.

Rickie Fowler expected 2021 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change