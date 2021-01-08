Dustin Johnson’s Florida house: Pictures inside and out, specs, price of his mansion

Page 1 of 7

Dustin Johnson's Florida house -- specifically located in the town of Palm Beach Gardens -- is a sprawling $4.95 million mansion with a ton of square footage and plenty of land, including a dock, a pool and much more.

Johnson moved into the home in 2016, after selling his other home in North Palm Beach. The property is on prime real estate in the same town as the PGA of America headquarters. He has plenty of beachfront property, and there's more than 8,200 square feet of space inside.

Keeping with the outdoor amenities, Dustin Johnson's house has a swimming pool and grotto with great views from his terrace. On the oceanside portion of the property, a dock can welcome visitors boating in from the seas.

Dustin Johnson's house is approximately 8,200 square feet, with plenty of room for guests, entertaining and living. There are five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

The property has its own little private island. Though tiny, it's a little place to play and it also has another dock on the end of it for fun in a boat on or the barge.

See pictures of Dustin Johnson's $4.95 million mansion.