Bryson DeChambeau 2021 schedule: When will he play next?

Bryson DeChambeau's 2021 schedule begins in Hawaii at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, a reward for his best year as a pro.

We'll then see DeChambeau play in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and then he'll play in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

DeChambeau will be in all four major championships and all four of the World Golf Championships in 2021, including the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

He should play the Memorial, the Travelers Championship and defend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Then, we should see DeChambeau in allCup playoff events and representing the United States in the 2021 Ryder Cup.

In the fall, we can expect DeChambeau to potentially play in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, with a potential stop at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas to end the year.

Bryson DeChambeau expected 2021 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change